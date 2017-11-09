Niall Horan’s Finally Been Signed Up As A Fashion Model, Although We’ve Always Known His Signature Pose

It was hiding on his Instagram the whole time!

We all know Niall Horan as the loveable Irish singer who regularly melts out hearts with his gorgeous voice.

But the 'Slow Hands' star has now been signed up by modelling agency Wilhelmina and he's set to take the modelling world by storm.

> Louis Tomlinson Said What We Were All Thinking As Niall Horan Revealed He's Scared Of 'Stranger Things'

But as all real fans will know, Niall has been hiding his signature model pose on his INstagram for years and here's all the proof that he's got it locked down...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onFeb 24, 2017 at 1:30am PST

The 'smile with the eyes but keep the mouth closed' pose is Niall's master stroke and he's been using it for years to capture our hearts.

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onOct 26, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

He uses it when he's on the beach...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onMar 12, 2016 at 8:38am PST

He uses it when he's hanging out with his celeb pals...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onMay 4, 2016 at 3:19am PDT

He uses it when he's having a BBQ with the lads...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onMay 8, 2016 at 4:34pm PDT

He uses it when he's about to play footie too...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onJun 5, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

He uses it when he wears a hat...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onMar 14, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

He uses it when he's hanging with Shawn Mendes (under the glasses)...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onAug 8, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

He uses it when Katy Perry's in the house...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onOct 25, 2016 at 9:10am PDT

He even uses it on his album cover...

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onSep 14, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Long live Niall Horan's beautiful face.

> Download Our Amazing New App For Free Cos There's Plenty More Niall News On There!

Whilst you're here, have a lol and watch Niall getting scared by 'Harry Styles' on The Ellen Show...