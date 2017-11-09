Niall Horan’s Finally Been Signed Up As A Fashion Model, Although We’ve Always Known His Signature Pose

Now Playing
9 November 2017, 15:56
It was hiding on his Instagram the whole time!
We all know Niall Horan as the loveable Irish singer who regularly melts out hearts with his gorgeous voice.
But the 'Slow Hands' star has now been signed up by modelling agency Wilhelmina and he's set to take the modelling world by storm.
But as all real fans will know, Niall has been hiding his signature model pose on his INstagram for years and here's all the proof that he's got it locked down...
The 'smile with the eyes but keep the mouth closed' pose is Niall's master stroke and he's been using it for years to capture our hearts.
He uses it when he's on the beach...
He uses it when he's hanging out with his celeb pals...
He uses it when he's having a BBQ with the lads...
He uses it when he's about to play footie too...
He uses it when he wears a hat...
He uses it when he's hanging with Shawn Mendes (under the glasses)...
He uses it when Katy Perry's in the house...
He even uses it on his album cover...
Long live Niall Horan's beautiful face.
