“It’s Going To Be A Lot Of Fun!” Niall Horan’s Buzzing To Perform At The Jingle Bell Ball!

Yaaaasss!

He’s no stranger to performing for crowds of thousands of screaming fans… so Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola is bound to be a walk in the park for Niall Horan!

Yep, the former One Direction lad has been CONFIRMED to perform on Saturday 9th December at London’s O2 for 16,000 of you – and he can’t wait after his fantastic Summertime Ball performance back in June.

Niall told us, “I played the Summertime Ball so I thought I might as well come back for the Jingle Bell Ball! They’re great, the line up’s sick, you get well looked after backstage, I mean what more do you want?

“It’s just a good night out, isn’t it? It’s going to be a lot of fun, I’m sure the line up’s fantastic, I think we’ll have a good laugh, it’s always good craic down there man!”

We can’t wait to see Niall bringing it all to the Jingle Bell Ball stage – but if you wanna be there too, you’d better be ready on Thursday at 8am when tickets go on sale – ‘cos they always sell out FAST!

Niall will be joining the likes of Rita Ora, James Arthur, Jonas Blue and more performing on Saturday, and make sure you Keep It Capital tomorrow when we’ll be announcing the names for Sunday 10th December too!