Niall Horan Has Taken His Love Of Golf To The Next Level With This Home Improvement

12 April 2018, 11:41

Niall Installs A Golf Course Inside His House

Now, Niall can golf without even having to step outside!

Niall Horan has taken his love of golf to the next level... installing a mini golf course in his house!

Nialler posted on Twitter showing he'd converted a downstairs room into an actual golfing green, complete with artificial grass.

> Niall Just Recreated An Iconic 1D Pic With Fans And We're Not Crying You Are

In the background two bags can be seen, belonging to pro golfers Jon Rahm and fellow Irishman Rory McIlroy. Niall has caddied for his mate Rory in the past, carrying his bag around the course and selecting golf clubs for him.

Niall tweeted "thank you @prolawnturf and @celebrity greens for sorting me out with this room", though seems the singer mistakenly tagged @celebrity instead of American turf company Celebrity Greens. Oops.

Niall's new golf room isn't much of a surprise - we all know how much he's a fan of the sport.

He's recently been spending time in Augusta, Georgia watching the famous US Masters golf tournament. 

 

Day 2 . Masters Ready with @Bose #SoundLink Revolve+ #ATraditionUnlikeAnyOther

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onApr 6, 2018 at 9:54am PDT

In fact, Niall might have even arranged his Flicker World Tour around the competition. His last live date was in Brighton on 27 March and the next gig in Paris isn't until 18 April - whilst, conveniently, The Masters ran from 5-8 April.

If you're obsessed as Niall is, then a golf room is the definition of house goals!

> For more of the latest Nialler updates, download our amazing new app!

For LOLs, watch Harry Styles scaring the life out of Niall...

