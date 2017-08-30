Niall Horan Sung A 1D Classic At His Dublin Gig & The Crowd Went Full #Directioner

Now Playing
30 August 2017, 16:22
Niall Horan Sings 1D Classic 'Fool's Gold'
There's still a tiny part of us all that is still suffering from 1D's hiatus (it's been nearly TWO YEARS!) however every now and then, one of the lads brings us a little of that One Direction magic.
That's exactly what happened last night at Niall's homecoming gig at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.
Th full setlist for #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 (if this is your photo, please let us know so we can credit properly!!!) pic.twitter.com/xTCaaxeA2l— Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 29, 2017
After an incredible set full of tunes from his upcoming album, Niall had a treat for the Irish faithful.
Yup! He busted out the one and only 'Fool's Gold' from 1D's album 'Four' (and the crowd absolutely ate it up!).
