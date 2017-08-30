Niall Horan Sung A 1D Classic At His Dublin Gig & The Crowd Went Full #Directioner

There's still a tiny part of us all that is still suffering from 1D's hiatus (it's been nearly TWO YEARS!) however every now and then, one of the lads brings us a little of that One Direction magic.

That's exactly what happened last night at Niall's homecoming gig at the Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

Th full setlist for #FlickerSessionsDublin #FlickerSessions2017 (if this is your photo, please let us know so we can credit properly!!!) pic.twitter.com/xTCaaxeA2l — Flicker Sessions (@NiallTourNews) August 29, 2017

After an incredible set full of tunes from his upcoming album, Niall had a treat for the Irish faithful.

Thank you Dublin . : @daramunnis A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onAug 29, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Yup! He busted out the one and only 'Fool's Gold' from 1D's album 'Four' (and the crowd absolutely ate it up!).

