Whilst Niall Horan Is On Tour In Mexico, His Aunt Has Tragically Died From An Unexpected Heart Attack

26 September 2017, 17:12

Niall Horan

Niall's family are 'devastated at her sudden death'.

News has emerged that Niall Horan's aunt Susan has passed away suddenly due to a heart attack.

Susan was married to Niall's uncle Paddy and her funeral is expected to take place on Wednesday 27th September.

It is hoped that Niall will be able to attend the funeral, with the 'Slow Hands' star currently in the middle of his 'Flicker Sessions Tour' in South America.

Niall Horan Shares His Concerns About Harry Styles' Wrist Injury

00:23

Niall had to cancel his tour date in Mexico due to the devastating earthquake and this fresh tragedy is another distressing moment for the One Direction lad.

 

A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) onSep 25, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

According to reports, a funeral notice said that Susan would be “very sadly missed by her loving husband and daughter, her adored grandchildren Cillian, Eoin and Ciara, son-in-law Stephen, sister Sandra, brother Terry, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.”

Niall Horan Sings 1D Classic 'Fool's Gold'

YES!

02:20

It remains to be seen whether Niall is able to fly home in order to attend the funeral and as yet he hasn't spoken out about the sad loss, but with his next tour date not scheduled until Sunday in Brazil, hopefully he'll be able to get there.

We're sending Niall and his family all the live rn.

Whilst you're here, check out Niall's stunning performance of 'Slow Hands' at the #CapitalSTB earlier this year...

Niall Horan - 'Slow Hands' (Live At Capital's Summertime Ball 2017)

03:13

