Niall Horan Calls Out Troll Who Says He Doesn't Care About His Fans...

12 July 2018, 07:21

Niall Horan Fans Asset

Niall Horan has millions of fans, and he obviously loves them all. So much so, he defended himself when someone questioned whether he really cared for them.

Niall Horan has had to take to Twitter to defend his love for his millions of fans, after one person approached the 'Slow Hands' singer, saying that he didn't care about them.

He then said that he'd be keen on meeting them face-to-face. That just goes to show Niall's loyalty to his fans, doesn't it?

> QUIZ: Would Niall Horan Snog You, If You Went On A Date Together?

Writing to his 40.2 million followers, the 24-year-old singer wrote "Someone told me I don’t care about my fans and I can’t wait to meet that person."

Since posting to Twitter, Niall's message has received over over 80,000 likes, and tonnes of support from the fans he apparently doesn't really care about...

> If You Too Are A Fan Of Niall Horan, You're Gonna Wanna Head On Over To Our App!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Riverdale Madelaine Petsch BTS sneak peek

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Gives Us A Sneak Peek Behind The Scenes Whilst Filming Series 3
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 23
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) artwork
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  2. 24
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    M-22 feat. Medina
    itunes
  3. 25
    APESH*T
    THE CARTERS
  4. 26
    Better Now
    Post Malone
    itunes
  5. 27
    Emotionless
    Drake
    itunes
  6. 28
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  7. 29
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  8. 30
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  9. 31
    Vindaloo
    Fat Les
    itunes
  10. 32
    Girls (feat. Cardi B, Bebe Rexha & Charli XCX)
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  11. 33
    Butterflies artwork
    Butterflies
    Not3s, AJ Tracey
    itunes
  12. 34
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  13. 35
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx + Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  14. 36
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta] artwork
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta]
    A$AP Rocky
    itunes
  15. 37
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  16. 38
    With a Little Help from My Friends
    NHS Voices
    itunes
  17. 39
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  18. 40
    You Deserve Better
    James Arthur
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site