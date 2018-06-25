Niall Horan Announces A Break From The Spotlight Until He's Made New Music

Niall Horan has announced he needs to put all his focus into making some new tunes, so will be retiring from the spotlight for a while!

Niall Horan has announced he's taking a break from the spotlight to allow him to focus on making some more of the music we know and love, as he says the creative process is something that 'needs 100% focus'.

The 'Slow Hands' singer is still on tour for his debut album 'Flicker' but he's admitted that when it comes to an end in September he'll be taking some time off, telling the Metro, "I’m going to take a couple of months off after the tour [...] Then I’ll just write until I’ve got good tunes. I’m not coming back until I do."

The former One Direction member admitted he hasn't been too lucky when trying to write new material yet, mainly due to his hectic schedule. He said: "When I’m on tour I get into such a routine. And when you’re writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus".

Never one to take things easy, he took a break from his own tour and was the latest artist to join Taylor Swift on stage during the London leg of her Reputation tour where together they sang his hit 'Slow Hands' and looked like they had the Best. Time. Ever.

We're absolutely buzzing Niall is on track to make new music, even if he has to disappear for while to do so! We miss you already, hun.

