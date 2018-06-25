Niall Horan Announces A Break From The Spotlight Until He's Made New Music

25 June 2018, 11:25

Niall Horan has announced he needs to put all his focus into making some new tunes, so will be retiring from the spotlight for a while!

Niall Horan has announced he's taking a break from the spotlight to allow him to focus on making some more of the music we know and love, as he says the creative process is something that 'needs 100% focus'.

Niall Horan Praises Two Dads Who Gave Him This Amazing Note While Flying With Their New Baby

The 'Slow Hands' singer is still on tour for his debut album 'Flicker' but he's admitted that when it comes to an end in September he'll be taking some time off, telling the Metro, "I’m going to take a couple of months off after the tour [...] Then I’ll just write until I’ve got good tunes. I’m not coming back until I do."

The former One Direction member admitted he hasn't been too lucky when trying to write new material yet, mainly due to his hectic schedule. He said: "When I’m on tour I get into such a routine. And when you’re writing songs I feel like that needs to be 100 per cent your focus".

Never one to take things easy, he took a break from his own tour and was the latest artist to join Taylor Swift on stage during the London leg of her Reputation tour where together they sang his hit 'Slow Hands' and looked like they had the Best. Time. Ever.

We're absolutely buzzing Niall is on track to make new music, even if he has to disappear for while to do so! We miss you already, hun.

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest News On Niall

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Camila Cabello & Harry Kane

Camila Cabello's Reaction To Harry Kane Scoring At The World Cup Is Priceless

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Solo artwork
    Solo
    Clean Bandit feat. Demi Lovato
    itunes
  2. 2
    Shotgun artwork
    Shotgun
    George Ezra
    itunes
  3. 3
    If You're Over Me artwork
    If You're Over Me
    Years & Years
    itunes
  4. 4
    Leave a Light On artwork
    Leave a Light On
    Tom Walker
    itunes
  5. 5
    2002 artwork
    2002
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  6. 6
    I'll Be There artwork
    I'll Be There
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  7. 7
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  8. 8
    I Like It artwork
    I Like It
    Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  9. 9
    Familiar artwork
    Familiar
    Liam Payne feat. J Balvin
    itunes
  10. 10
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B) artwork
    Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  11. 11
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande) artwork
    Bed (feat. Ariana Grande)
    Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rise artwork
    Rise
    Jonas Blue feat. Jack & Jack
    itunes
  13. 13
    No Tears Left To Cry artwork
    No Tears Left To Cry
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  14. 14
    APESH*T
    The Carters
  15. 15
    Flames artwork
    Flames
    David Guetta & Sia
    itunes
  16. 16
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  17. 17
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  18. 18
    Blue Lights artwork
    Blue Lights
    Jorja Smith
    itunes
  19. 19
    Only You artwork
    Only You
    Cheat Codes x Little Mix
    itunes
  20. 20
    Jackie Chan artwork
    Jackie Chan
    Tiesto feat. Dzeko & Post Malone
    itunes
  21. 21
    You Deserve Better artwork
    You Deserve Better
    James Arthur
    itunes
  22. 22
    Girls artwork
    Girls
    Rita Ora , Cardi B , Bebe Rexha , Charli XC
  23. 23
    Youngblood artwork
    Youngblood
    5 Seconds Of Summer
    itunes
  24. 24
    Better Now artwork
    Better Now
    Post Malone
    itunes
  25. 25
    First Time artwork
    First Time
    M-22 feat. Medina
    itunes
  26. 26
    Lullabye artwork
    Lullabye
    Sigala & Paloma Faith
    itunes
  27. 27
    Nice For What artwork
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  28. 28
    Answerphone artwork
    Answerphone
    Banx & Ranx + Ella Eyre feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  29. 29
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  30. 30
    Freaky Friday artwork
    Freaky Friday
    Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown
    itunes
  31. 31
    German artwork
    German
    EO
    itunes
  32. 32
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta] artwork
    Praise the Lord (Da Shine) [feat. Skepta]
    A$AP Rocky
    itunes
  33. 33
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  34. 34
    Ring Ring artwork
    Ring Ring
    Jax Jones feat. Mabel & Rich The Kid
    itunes
  35. 35
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  36. 36
    the light is coming artwork
    the light is coming
    Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj
    itunes
  37. 37
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  38. 38
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  39. 39
    Bad Vibe artwork
    Bad Vibe
    M.O . x Lotto Boyzz x Mr Eazi
    itunes
  40. 40
    Love Lies artwork
    Love Lies
    Khalid & Normani
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site