Naughty Boy At The Jingle Bell Ball 2013: "This Is Perfect" - Video

The 'La La La' star teases Capital about his set at today's Jingle Bell Ball event at the O2 Arena.

Naughty Boy says he can't wait to perform at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 this evening as part of night one of the O2 Arena event.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

"I'm enjoying it, I'm having so much fun," Naughty Boy told Capital ahead of today's huge show. 'To cap off the year with a massive show like this is perfect."

The Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball 2013 first night line-up will also see performances from artists like Disclosure, Katy Perry, Tinie Tempah, Union J and Disclosure.

[[ This video has been removed ]]