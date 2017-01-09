People Think Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Secretly Got MARRIED Over New Year

9 January 2017, 11:43

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley & Liam might have finally tied the knot... exciting!

Congratulations might be in order if new reports are to be believed... people think Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have got married on New Year's Eve! 

According to NW, the couple decided to tie the knot at their NYE party while all of their families were over for the Christmas break. A source claimed the family was only told hours before the wedding that it was taking place, "It was all extremely last-minute.

“If She Gets Pregnant, Great” Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Might Have A Baby In 2017!

"Liam's entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together."

The magazine also claimed that the couple had written their own vows for the occasion and confessed that they were each other's soulmates. Miley later posted a photo of her mum Tish Cyrus and Liam's mother, Leonie Hemsworth, with the caption "in laws"

 

Family! #inlaws (no law)

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) onDec 31, 2016 at 10:28pm PST

It's not the first time Miley and Liam have been rumoured to have got married - back in February 2016 there were reports that they had done the deed in a secret ceremony on the beach in Australia, where Liam is from, over the Christmas break.

A source told Life & Style magazine about the "secret sunset wedding ceremony over the winter holidays" and that Miley and Liam "have told close friends that they are married. It was a spur-of-the-moment. Now they both refer to each other as 'my wife' or 'my husband'."

The old reports claimed Liam's brothers Chris and Luke were involved in the ceremony and well as Chris' wife Elsa Pataky who acted as a matron of honour as the pair tied the knot with palm fronds fashioned into wedding rings. 

The source added that the pair were hoping to have a proper ceremony for friends and family the following month, "Liam choked up as he began describing his love for Miley. Then Miley started crying, too. [They're] aiming to make it official in March."

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth

A few weeks ago we got another hint that the couple might have possibly tied the knot privately after Miley posted this revealing picture, wearing a ring that looks VERY different to her big engagement rock.

 

 pool daaaaaze

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) onJul 24, 2016 at 3:52pm PDT

 

Liam first gave Miley her engagement ring back in 2011 and the fact that she’s now replaced it with what looks to be a wedding band has caused many to think they are actually now married.

When speaking to InTouch Magazine recently, Miley’s dad Billy Ray said “No there's no wedding bells on the calendar. I'd tell you if there was!” – but is that because it’s already happened, Billy!?

So could these wedding rumours be true? We're kind of hoping they are, because Miley and Liam make one heck of a perfect couple! 

You may also like…

Miley Cyrus - 'Wrecking Ball'

Official Music Video

03:41

Trending On Capital FM

Brandon Block

CBB's Brandon Block Was Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains In Unshown Scenes

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

“If She Gets Pregnant, Great” Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Might Have A Baby In 2017!

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth

"What's Going On?": Liam Hemsworth Questions Miley Cyrus On Why She Sometimes Doesn't Wear Her Engagement Ring
Miley Cyrus 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival 2

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Sexuality In A Tell-All Interview

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Hannah Montana

"They'll Probably Kill Me For Saying It" - Miley Cyrus Just Dropped A Bombshell About 'Hannah Montana'
Miley Cyrus Never Doing A Red Carpet Again

Miley Cyrus Claims She'll Never Do A Red Carpet Again And Her Reason Is So Miley
Miley Cyrus VMA On eBay

Miley Cyrus' Homeless Date To The 2014 VMAs Is Now Selling Her 'Video Of The Year' Award

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Miley Cyrus Hair Transformations

Braids, Mops And Crops… 19 Of Miley Cyrus' ULTIMATE Hair Transformations
Miley Cyrus

From Twerking To Tattoos - Check Out 14 Of Miley Cyrus's Most Shocking Moments