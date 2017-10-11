WATCH: Miley Cyrus Puts Her HUGE Tongue To Good Use, Helping James Out During Her Own Carpool Karaoke

We've never wanted to be on a car journey more in our lives.

Ever since James first invited Mariah Carey for a round of Carpool Karaoke back in March 2015, we've been frantically hoping for one person to join James in the motor...

Now, it's here. Miley. Actual. Cyrus.

The 'Malibu' singer joined James for his 'The Late Late Show' segment - which has also seen the likes of Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Harry Styles make appearances.

We all know Miley for a few things; her incredible vocals, her breakout role in 'Hannah Montana', and her iconic tongue, so James couldn't help but put her to use by helping him lick his stamps.

Pic: YouTube

It's about time we apologise for anyone whose throats are feeling a little sore, after singing along with these two, to the likes of 'Party In The U.S.A.'

Thank you, James, for making our dreams come true.

Miley can pretty much collaborate with anyone - first James, and now this with Pharrell.