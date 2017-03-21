Some Of The Cast Of 'Hannah Montana' Reunited, And Now All We Can Say To That Is "Dang Flabbit"!

21 March 2017, 15:36

'Hannah Montana: The Movie' Madrid Photocall

*quickly runs, sobbing, to watch re-runs on Disney Channel*

Ever since January 2011, there's been a blonde wig-wearing Miley Cyrus-shaped hole in our heart, when 'Hannah Montana' ended.

BUT THIS DAY WILL GO DOWN IN HISTORY AS ONE OF THE GREATEST EVER.

> Remember Rico From 'Hannah Montana'? Well THIS Is What He Looks Like Now...

It's not quite a sequel to 'Hannah Montana: The Movie', or as we know it as; The Movie That Hollywood Definitely Needs Right Now, but Emily Osment, who played Miley's bestie, Lilly, bumped into her co-star, Jason Earles.

No. We're not crying. You are!

Emily Osment shared the photo of the two of them cuddling on Twitter, writing "Look who I ran into on my hike today!"

Emily Osment The World Premiere Of 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'Pic: Getty

We don't know what we're more excited about; the fact that this is a Hannah Montana reunion; the fact that Lilly and Jackson are clearly a better item than Lilly and Oliver ever were; or... The fact that Jason Earles is nearly 40-years old. Seriously. Look it up.

> Download Our App Now, And You Control Every Single Tune You Wanna Hear!

You May Also Like...

Zara Larsson Faces A Grilling From Little Roman

Things got a tad awkward

02:11

Trending On Capital FM

Date night asset

Not Sure Who This Study Involved But Apparently The Average Couple In The UK Spends A Ridiculous £129 On A Date Night
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards cosied

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Miley Cyrus Music

See more Miley Cyrus Music

Miley Cyrus News

See more Miley Cyrus News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

People Think Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Secretly Got MARRIED Over New Year

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

“If She Gets Pregnant, Great” Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Might Have A Baby In 2017!

Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth

"What's Going On?": Liam Hemsworth Questions Miley Cyrus On Why She Sometimes Doesn't Wear Her Engagement Ring

Miley Cyrus Videos

See more Miley Cyrus Videos

Miley Cyrus 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival 2

Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her Sexuality In A Tell-All Interview
Miley Hannah Montana

"They'll Probably Kill Me For Saying It" - Miley Cyrus Just Dropped A Bombshell About 'Hannah Montana'
Miley Cyrus Never Doing A Red Carpet Again

Miley Cyrus Claims She'll Never Do A Red Carpet Again And Her Reason Is So Miley

Miley Cyrus Pictures

See more Miley Cyrus Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Miley Cyrus Hair Transformations

Braids, Mops And Crops… 19 Of Miley Cyrus' ULTIMATE Hair Transformations
Miley Cyrus

From Twerking To Tattoos - Check Out 14 Of Miley Cyrus's Most Shocking Moments