Miley Cyrus And One Direction Lead Capital's Top Ten Most Watched Music Videos Of 2013

25 December 2013, 09:00

Miley Cyrus 'Wrecking Ball'

The singer's controversial 'Wrecking Ball' video becomes the most watched video of 2013 on capitalfm.com

Miley Cyrus' controversial promo for chart-topping single 'Wrecking Ball' has become the most watched video of 2013 on capitalfm.com. The track which is taken from the 'We Can't Stop' singer's latest album 'Bangerz' beat the likes of One Direction, Robin Thicke, and Katy Perry to take the top spot. 

The promo which won the 'Best Video' award at the MTV EMAs 2013 features footage of Miley swinging back and forth naked on a wrecking ball, interjected with visuals of the award-winning star crying to camera.

Other artists in the list include Taylor Swift and PSY.

2013's most popular music videos on capitalfm.com

10. Taylor Swift - 'I Knew You Were Trouble'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Taylor Swift - I Knew You Were Trouble on MUZU.TV.

9. Rihanna - 'Stay'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Rihanna - Stay on MUZU.TV.

8. John Newman - 'Love Me Again'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
John Newman - Love Me Again on MUZU.TV.

7. PSY - 'Gentleman'

6. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Thrift Shop'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz) on MUZU.TV.

5. Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith - 'La La La'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Naughty Boy - La La La on MUZU.TV.

4. Katy Perry - 'Roar'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Katy Perry - Roar on MUZU.TV.

3. Robin Thicke Feat. TI & Pharrall Williams - 'Blurred Lines'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Robin Thicke feat. T.I. & Pharrell - Blurred Lines on MUZU.TV.

2. One Direction - 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
One Direction - One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks) on MUZU.TV.

1. Miley Cyrus - 'Wrecking Ball'

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball on MUZU.TV.

