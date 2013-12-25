Miley Cyrus And One Direction Lead Capital's Top Ten Most Watched Music Videos Of 2013

The singer's controversial 'Wrecking Ball' video becomes the most watched video of 2013 on capitalfm.com

Miley Cyrus' controversial promo for chart-topping single 'Wrecking Ball' has become the most watched video of 2013 on capitalfm.com. The track which is taken from the 'We Can't Stop' singer's latest album 'Bangerz' beat the likes of One Direction, Robin Thicke, and Katy Perry to take the top spot.

The promo which won the 'Best Video' award at the MTV EMAs 2013 features footage of Miley swinging back and forth naked on a wrecking ball, interjected with visuals of the award-winning star crying to camera.

Other artists in the list include Taylor Swift and PSY.

2013's most popular music videos on capitalfm.com

10. Taylor Swift - 'I Knew You Were Trouble'

9. Rihanna - 'Stay'

8. John Newman - 'Love Me Again'

7. PSY - 'Gentleman'

6. Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Thrift Shop'

5. Naughty Boy Feat. Sam Smith - 'La La La'

4. Katy Perry - 'Roar'

3. Robin Thicke Feat. TI & Pharrall Williams - 'Blurred Lines'

2. One Direction - 'One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks)'

1. Miley Cyrus - 'Wrecking Ball'

