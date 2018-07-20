Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Reveal Truth About Split Rumours With Instagram Video

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have been the subject of reports that they've split and cancelled their wedding after arguments over children.

In a defiant move, Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth showed the world that all the rumours of them splitting up were false by sharing a new video on Instagram Stories.

Going for a drive just hours after claims they'd split over arguments about children emerged, Miley and Liam could be seen heading for a drive together, proving they're very much still a couple.

As you can see in the video above, Liam brakes sharply whilst driving and pretends to be having a car accident as a surprised Miley turns to him and threatens to beat him up.

Just days before, a source close to the couple only just told OK! Australia that "[Liam] wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off but it's not quite the timeline Miley had in mind... he is left heartbrokenMiley put off plans for the wedding and Liam was growing tired of it... They haven't been getting along in recent months."

This new video clearly shows that Miley and Liam are still together and puts all the split rumours to bed.

