Miley Cyrus' Has Deleted All Her Insta Posts Prompting Hemsworth Wedding Talk

Miley Cyrus has purged all her posts. But what is it going to mean?!

Miley Cyrus has been chronologically deleted her old Instagram posts and it hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans. However, what is it all about? There are many theories flying around as to exactly what is happening so let's have a little dig around.

Theory number one is not so much about a new era for Miley career-wise but more her personal life:

I predict! The change from Miley Cyrus instagram to Miley Cyrus Hemsworth WEDDING REVEAL! They married! — Owari Da (@Ominous_Cackle) July 13, 2018

Surely not?! A complete new start on her Instagram account just because she's getting married? This is Miley Cyrus we're talking about here... do you not even remember 'Bangerz'?!

Theory number two is that Miley is ready to start a whole new era by deleting all her posts just like Harry Styles did when he released his solo music for the first time.

Miley Cyrus Instagram now down to 1676 posts #MileyIsComing pic.twitter.com/5rEAhUM6sJ — Chelsie Provan (@chelsie_provan) July 13, 2018

.@MileyCyrus has deleted over 2000 instagram pictures. The new era is about to begin! #MileyIsComing pic.twitter.com/4hjO1GztKy — Pop Central (@itsPopCentral) July 12, 2018

As of Friday 13th July, Miley has now deleted every single one of her posts... we'll keep you in the loop if there are any further developments!