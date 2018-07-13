Miley Cyrus' Has Deleted All Her Insta Posts Prompting Hemsworth Wedding Talk

13 July 2018, 07:49

Miley Cyrus Hemsworth Instagram Delete

Miley Cyrus has purged all her posts. But what is it going to mean?!

Miley Cyrus has been chronologically deleted her old Instagram posts and it hasn't gone unnoticed by her fans. However, what is it all about? There are many theories flying around as to exactly what is happening so let's have a little dig around.

Theory number one is not so much about a new era for Miley career-wise but more her personal life:

Surely not?! A complete new start on her Instagram account just because she's getting married? This is Miley Cyrus we're talking about here... do you not even remember 'Bangerz'?!

miley cyrus instagram

Theory number two is that Miley is ready to start a whole new era by deleting all her posts just like Harry Styles did when he released his solo music for the first time.

As of Friday 13th July, Miley has now deleted every single one of her posts... we'll keep you in the loop if there are any further developments!

