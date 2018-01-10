WATCH: Prepare To Feel Pain As We Put Matt Terry And Roman Kemp Through A Waxing From Hell...

10 January 2018, 07:44

We actually feel this... Ouch.

He won 'The X Factor'. He's made it into the top three of The Official Vodafone Big Top 40. He's sung with Sean Paul, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora and Enrique Iglesias.

You'd have thought he proved himself enough by now, but try telling that to Roman Kemp.

> Whoops! Matt Terry Just Let Slip That He’s Got Some Pretty MAJOR News About Dua Lipa Coming Up...

Fresh after releasing his new single, 'Try', the singer paid us a visit (but we can't imagine him being eager to return anytime soon, after this.)

Matt Terry on Capital Breakfast w/ Roman Kemp

We put Matt's knowledge on, well, Matt Terry, to the test after threatening him with a waxing - either his leg, arm or armpit - should he get a question wrong; but if he got it right, Roman would be walking a bald man.

After a pretty strong winning streak, where he forced Roman into getting his leg and arm (very poorly) waxed, he failed at the last hurdle - all thanks to Ed Sheeran - and got his chest removed of any hair...

> We're Waiting For Matt To Get His Own Back On Ro, And You Can Watch It Happen Over On Our App!

We're sorry, Matt. We feel like we might be in a lot of what your album's called; 'Trouble'.

You'd have thought Matt would've learnt his lesson after Roman Kemp stitched him up with this phone call from "Harry Styles"...

Niall Horan and Millie Bobby Brown Tweets Asset

We Fully Stan The Niall Horan & Millie Bobby Brown Love-Fest As They Freak Out While Tweeting Each Other
