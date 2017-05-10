It’s About To Go Off! DJ Martin Jensen Is The Latest Star Confirmed For The Summertime Ball!

He’s the man behind ‘Solo Dance’ – but you won’t be dancing on your own when he comes on!

Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone just wouldn’t be the same without a DJ or two on the line up… and Martin Jensen is the latest star to be announced to perform!

He’s the man behind ‘Solo Dance’ and The Vamps’ new track ‘Middle Of The Night’ – and you already know they’re going to sound HUGE in Wembley Stadium! We can’t wait to see 80,000 of you raving along with him!

So make sure you’re at Wembley Stadium on 10th June! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am – they always sell out fast, so you’ll have to get in there quick!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am for everything to do with the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!