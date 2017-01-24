Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - 'Scared To Be Lonely'

Now Playing
Rockabye Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie Download 'Rockabye' on iTunes
24 January 2017, 16:10
Yes, Dua - the cat is well and truly out of the bag!
It all started with someone leaking footage of Martin Garrix's track at a set at Myanmar.
The clip that was uploaded to Twitter shows the Dutch DJ with backing vocals from a certain 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah!)' singer, Dua Lipa.
BRAND NEW MUSIC!— Mar➕in गॅरिक✖ India (@MartinGarrixHub) January 2, 2017
Martijn debuted this Dua Lipa collaboration called 'Scared To Be Lonely' for the first time ever yesterday in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/9fF2nTnH61
Dua took to Twitter to mysteriously to write "Guess the cats out of the bag..." after the DJ's club banger could be heard with lyrics like "Do we need somebody? / Just to feel like we’re alright?" sung by Dua Lipa.
Guess the cats out of the bag...— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 2, 2017
This turned out to be their newest single, 'Scared To Be Lonely', which is a follow up to his collaboration with Bebe Rexha, 'In The Name Of Love'.
Pic: Getty
[Verse 1]
It was great at the very start
Hands on each other
Couldn't stand to be far apart
Closer the better
[Pre-Chorus]
Now we're picking fights
And slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why
Wonder what for
Why we keep coming back for more
[Chorus]
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody
Just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
[Verse 2]
Too much time, losing track of us
Where was the real?
Undefined, spiraling out of touch
Forgot how it feels
[Pre-Chorus]
All the f***ed up fights
And slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why
Wonder what for
It's like we keep coming back for more
[Chorus]
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody
Just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
[Drop]
Scared to be lonely
[Bridge]
Even when we know it's wrong
Been somebody better for us all along
Tell me, how can we keep holding on?
Holding on tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely
Even when we know it's wrong
Been somebody better for us all along
Tell me, how can we keep holding on?
Holding on tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely
[Chorus]
Is it just our bodies?
Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
[Drop]
Scared to be lonely
Scared to be lonely
Scared to be lonely
Eh, eh, scared to be lonely
Dua Lipa - 'Blow Your Mind' (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
Dua Lipa - 'Blow Your Mind' (Live At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2016)
03:17