Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - 'Scared To Be Lonely'

Yes, Dua - the cat is well and truly out of the bag!

It all started with someone leaking footage of Martin Garrix's track at a set at Myanmar.

The clip that was uploaded to Twitter shows the Dutch DJ with backing vocals from a certain 'Blow Your Mind (Mwah!)' singer, Dua Lipa.

BRAND NEW MUSIC!



Martijn debuted this Dua Lipa collaboration called 'Scared To Be Lonely' for the first time ever yesterday in Myanmar. pic.twitter.com/9fF2nTnH61 — Mar➕in गॅरिक✖ India (@MartinGarrixHub) January 2, 2017

Dua took to Twitter to mysteriously to write "Guess the cats out of the bag..." after the DJ's club banger could be heard with lyrics like "Do we need somebody? / Just to feel like we’re alright?" sung by Dua Lipa.

Guess the cats out of the bag... — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) January 2, 2017

This turned out to be their newest single, 'Scared To Be Lonely', which is a follow up to his collaboration with Bebe Rexha, 'In The Name Of Love'.

Pic: Getty

Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa - 'Scared To Be Lonely' Lyrics:

[Verse 1]

It was great at the very start

Hands on each other

Couldn't stand to be far apart

Closer the better

[Pre-Chorus]

Now we're picking fights

And slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why

Wonder what for

Why we keep coming back for more

[Chorus]

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody

Just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

[Verse 2]

Too much time, losing track of us

Where was the real?

Undefined, spiraling out of touch

Forgot how it feels

[Pre-Chorus]

All the f***ed up fights

And slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why

Wonder what for

It's like we keep coming back for more

[Chorus]

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody

Just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

[Drop]

Scared to be lonely

[Bridge]

Even when we know it's wrong

Been somebody better for us all along

Tell me, how can we keep holding on?

Holding on tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely

Even when we know it's wrong

Been somebody better for us all along

Tell me, how can we keep holding on?

Holding on tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely

[Chorus]

Is it just our bodies?

Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

[Drop]

Scared to be lonely

Scared to be lonely

Scared to be lonely

Eh, eh, scared to be lonely

You May Also Like...