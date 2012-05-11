Maroon 5 Feat. Wiz Khalifa - 'Payphone' (Official Video)

11 May 2012, 07:25

The 'Moves Like Jagger' stars are back with the action-packed music video for their brand new single.

Maroon 5 are back with the music video for their brand new single 'Payphone', which features US rapper Wiz Khalifa.

The video begins with frontman Adam Levine torching a getaway car before calling his love on the titular pay phone, and goes on to show flashbacks of how bank clerk Adam turns action hero to defend a female co-worker from an assault by bank robbers.

The 'Moves Like Jagger' singers filmed the music video last month in Los Angeles, and have teased fans with several promo shots and a behind-the-scenes teaser video.

'Payphone' is the first single to be lifted from Maroon 5's upcoming fourth studio album 'Overexposed', which is due to be released on 25th June.

Watch Maroon 5's action-packed music video for 'Payphone' below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

