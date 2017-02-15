Maroon 5 Feat. Future - 'Cold'

Maroon 5 feat. Future - 'Cold'

We see Maroon 5's video. We click. Simple.

Maroon 5 have one hell of a lifestyle - just look at their music videos. In 'Sugar', they were crashing weddings. In 'Don't Wanna Know', they were six foot tall Pokémon.

And now, in 'Cold', well... It's just the trippiest, wildest video we've seen.

> All Maps Lead To Wembley…. Maroon 5 Are Going To Make Their #CapitalSTB Debut!

Adam Levine's video for 'Cold' features human with animal heads, 3D mirrors, and spinning rooms. You need to see it to believe it. But - and we kinda like to think this is Adam's actual life - he ends the video by going home, and just telling his wife about the day he's had. He's a babe, ain't he?

Maroon 5 have gone on to perform the second single from the band's upcoming sixth album, on the likes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The band released a behind the scenes video, documenting how they made the world's trippiest seven minutes in music history.

Maroon 5 feat. Future - Cold

Official Behind the Scenes Video

04:56

> These Kids Impersonating Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!

