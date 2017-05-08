All Maps Lead To Wembley…. Maroon 5 Are Going To Make Their #CapitalSTB Debut!

8 May 2017, 08:31

Press Image

The US superstars are joining the line-up… so get ready to SCREAM!

As if the Summertime Ball line-up wasn’t MASSIVE enough already, we’ve just confirmed that Maroon 5 will be bringing the good vibes to Wembley Stadium!

Check Out The HUGE Names That Have Been Added To The #CapitalSTB Line-Up! 

The ‘Cold’ stars are the latest act to be announced for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Wembley, and with over 15 years worth of chart-topping hits under their belt, you KNOW theirs will be a set you can NOT miss!

We’re sure they will bring a few crowd favourites as well as their freshest hits to the #CapitalSTB – so get practising those ‘Moves Like Jagger’, because we wanna see you all dancing on June 10th!

All ‘Maps’ are going to be leading to Wembley Stadium – so you’d better make sure you’re first in line for tickets! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, make sure you sign up as a Capital VIP for our exclusive pre-sale – you’re not going to want to miss out!  

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger! 

16 Types Of People You'll Undoubtedly See In The Crowd At Capital's Summertime Ball

Maroon 5 feat. Future - 'Cold'

Official Music Video

06:50

Trending On Capital FM

Love Island Baby

The First 'Love Island' Baby Has Been Born & We're Obsessed With Her Adorable Name

POTW 8th may Stormzy and Adele

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Maroon 5 Music

See more Maroon 5 Music

Maroon 5 News

See more Maroon 5 News

Kids Impersonate Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gag

These Kids Impersonating Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!

Taylor Swift

Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar - 'Don't Wanna Know'

If You Do One Thing Today, You Should Listen To The BRAND New Song By Maroon 5, 'Don't Wanna Know'!
Ariana Grande Justin Bieber Adam Levine 80s

WATCH: You NEED To See These UNREAL ‘80s Remixes Of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & More!

Ariana Grande

Maroon 5 Videos

See more Maroon 5 Videos

Maroon 5 - Cold video

Maroon 5 feat. Future - 'Cold'

Maroon 5 Video

Maroon 5 Feat. Kendrick Lamar - 'Don't Wanna Know'

Adam Levine Christina Grimmie

"I Was Blown Away." Adam Levine Has Offered To Pay For Christina Grimmie's Funeral

Maroon 5 Pictures

See more Maroon 5 Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Adam Levine

Adam Levine: The Sexiest Man Alive!

Maroon 5 arrive at the Grammy Awards 2013

Maroon 5's New Album 'V': 11 Things To Expect From The 'Maps' Band