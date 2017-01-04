Mariah Carey Breaks Silence Saying She's "Mortified" After JLo Slams Her NYE Performance On Instagram

4 January 2017, 15:15

Mariah Carey and Jennifer Lopez

Nah. We don't need your parasol. There's enough shade here enough as it is.

Anyone with a pair of eyes has seen Mariah Carey's 'questionable' performance, during 'Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve'. After all, every viral/meme account has ripped it and uploaded it to Twitter more times than you've blinked.

Originally claiming that ABC sabotage the 'Without You' singer's set to increase their ratings during the show, Mariah's team jumped in to defend her, blaming a broken earpiece.

> "All I Want For Christmas Is"... This AMAZING Xmas Carpool Karaoke With Mariah Carey, Adele, Lady Gaga And More!

Since then, Jennifer Lopez apparently spoke out about her performance, commenting on Instagram saying "Ever seen an accident you couldn't take your eyes away from? That was her tonight".

Thankfully, there's no such ability to print screen your phone. Oh no wait...

Mariah has finally broken her silence though, and during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she said "mortified" as she missed lyrics during her own songs, with the backing vocals playing behind her.

She then went on to say that - despite the "disastrous" performance, she would do another live televised show, "but it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team".

Mariah Carey New Year's Eve 2017 In Times SquarePic: Getty

And just in case you were still hungry, here's some MORE beef for you - Dick Clark Productions has retaliated to Mariah's team's claims, saying that Mariah never did a sound check and that is why her performance was so off. Dick Clark's co-host, Jenny McCarthy, said that Mariah let a stand-in do her sound checks, while she watched from afar, and that the claims from Carey's people were "absurd".

You May Also Like...

The Best Bits Of Louisa Johnson 2016!

We LOVE Louisa, and this is exactly why...

02:14

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Tom Daley Shawn Mendes Crush

WATCH: Tom Daley Just Revealed He Has A Huge Crush On This Male Popstar And TBH Same Tom, Same.
Mary Berry & Paul Hollywood

GBBO's Paul Hollywood & Mary Berry May Reunite For Brand New Baking Show

Group Shot Ex On The Beach Season 6

There's Tears, Tantrums & A Hell Of A Lot Of Raunchiness In The New Ex On The Beach Trailer

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit ft. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  2. 2
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  3. 3
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  4. 4
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  5. 5
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  6. 6
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  7. 7
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Louisa Johnson
    itunes
  8. 8
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  9. 9
    Starboy artwork
    Starboy
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  10. 10
    Sexual artwork
    Sexual
    NEIKED feat. Dyo
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site