Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Schoolboy Q & Hollis - 'White Walls' (Official Music Video)

The American hip hop duo are back with the latest cut from their chart-topping album 'The Heist'.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have unveiled the official music video for their latest cut 'White Walls'.

The track is taken from the duo's collaboration album 'The Heist' and features vocals from Hollis and US rapper Schoolboy Q.

The official music video for the track features cameo appearances from several rappers including A$AP Rocky, Trinidad Jame$, Wiz Khalifa, Big Boi, Sir Mix-a-Lot and DJ Drama.

'White Walls' follows Vodafone Big Top 40 chart hits 'Same Love', 'Can't Hold Us' and 'Thrift Shop'.