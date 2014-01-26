34 Couples To Marry During Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Grammys 2014 Performance

26 January 2014, 18:14

Macklemore Pre-Grammy Awards 2014 Party

Queen Latifah will be acting as the officiant during the ceremony as Madonna also joins the pair on stage.

It has been revealed that Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' performance of 'Same Love' at tonight's Grammys will feature 34 couples getting married on-air.

The live rendition of the track, which will also feature Madonna, is set to see couples from a variety of backgrounds and sexual orientations tying the knot.

The New York Times broke the news and spoke to Lewis – whose sister will be taking part in the ceremony.

He said the weddings "will be in our minds the ultimate statement of equality, that all the couples are entitled to the same exact thing."

The track has become an anthem for marriage-equality and producer of the Grammys Ken Ehrlich said it was something the show is very "serious" about doing right and that it wasn't simply a publicity stunt.

There will also be an element of showbiz as actress Queen Latifah will officiate at the nuptials.

President of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, Neil Portnow addressed any controversy that may be caused and added: "I expect that people with all kinds of opinions might voice them, and that's healthy." 

> Grammy Awards 2014: Full Nominations List

Meanwhile, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' song is nominated for Song Of The Year – one of seven prizes they are up for at the Grammys.

Keep it Capital tonight (26th January) and tomorrow for all the action from this year's Grammys which takes place live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Other performers include Taylor Swift, Lorde and Katy Perry.

> Grammys 2014: Winners List (Capital's Predictions)

Idris Elba 'Dance Off' Music Video

WATCH: Reckon You Could Beat Idris Elba In A Dance-Off? Now's Your Chance
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 2015

LISTEN: Macklemore's New Album Tracklist Confirms Ed Sheeran Song Collaboration
Coldplay 2015

American Music Awards 2015 Performers: Coldplay & Macklemore Join 1D On The Bill!

Macklemore Ryan Lewis Kevin Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Leon Bridges - 'Kevin'

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 2015

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Announce NEW 2016 UK Tour Dates - Find Out How To Get Tickets!
Macklemore Downtown Music Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Downtown'

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform live in Los Angele

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Perform Live In LA

Macklemore - 'Thrift Shop'

A Step By Step Guide To Thrift Shopping Like Macklemore