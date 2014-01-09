BRIT Awards 2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Lead 'Best International Group' Nominations List

9 January 2014, 18:18

The likes of Daft Punk and Haim have also been confirmed for the international category.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Daft Punk have been confirmed as nominees for International Group following the BRIT Awards 2014 nominations announcement today (9th January).

French house duo Daft Punk made a huge return in 2013 with their latest studio album 'Random Access Memories' and scored one of the biggest hits of the year with 'Get Lucky', while Macklemore & Ryan Lewis achieved both critical and commercial success worldwide with 'Thrift Shop' and their album 'The Heist'.

The two acts are joined in the International Group category by 'The Wire' trio Haim, rockers Kings Of Leon and indie band Arcade Fire.

Check out the full list of nominees for International Group below:

Daft Punk

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Haim

Kings Of Leon

Arcade Fire

