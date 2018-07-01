Mabel Mashes Up Calvin Harris & Frank Ocean For Her Incredible Capital Live Session

1 July 2018, 21:55

Wow, there's no doubting Mabel's vocals!

After absolutely smashing her Summertime Ball performance, we just had to get Mabel back in to do a few more songs for us.

The singer dropped by Jimmy Hill's Sunday evening show for an exclusive Capital live session, performing three of her own tracks and a version of Calvin Harris' 'Slide'... but with a twist!

> WATCH: Jax Jones Rings Stefflon Don To Replace Mabel On His Track... IN FRONT OF MABEL!

That's right, Mabel threw a bit of Frank Ocean's 'Thinking About You' in there too for a truly next-level cover!

Watch the video above. Mabel also performed her hit single 'Finder's Keepers'...

 

We got to hear this incredible performance of 'Fine Line'...

Mabel also serenaded us with the beautiful 'Thinking Of You'...

Seriously, Mabel... with performances like that, you're invited back on Jimmy's show whenever you like!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Performances!

