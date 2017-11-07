8 Must-Know Facts About 'Finders Keepers' Star Mabel That Prove She's 2017's Hottest Newcomer

Time to get to know the 'Finders Keepers' starlet a little better.

2017 has been THE year for Mabel! So much so that we just HAD to have her play this year's Jingle Bell Ball - but...there is so much to learn about this talented singer that we though we'd put this handy fact-file together just for you.

Time to brush up on your Mabel facts before the #CapitalJBB!

1. She goes by her stage name 'Mabel' however her full name is in fact Mabel McVey!

Monday mood.

2. She was actually born in Malaga, Spain however she was raised in Stockholm, Sweden.





3. Just so we have it on file, this sizzling beach snap is her first ever Instagram post.



4. Whilst growing up, Mabel ran her very own style blog - even sitting front row at Stella McCartney's fashion shows.





5. Her mum is none other than Neneh Cherry! You'll remember her gorgeous voice from 90s anthem '7 Seconds'.

6. She's bessies with the likes of Stefflon Don & Raye (now THAT is a girl-band we NEED in our lives).







7. She's been working on her debut studio album with producer J.D Reid (who produced 'Finders Keepers') and it's going to blow us all away!



8. It's not only her mum that's the superstar...her dad is mega-producer Cameron McVey who has worked with the likes of Massive Attack and Sugababes.



