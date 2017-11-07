8 Must-Know Facts About 'Finders Keepers' Star Mabel That Prove She's 2017's Hottest Newcomer

7 November 2017, 16:32

Mabel Facts Instagram

Time to get to know the 'Finders Keepers' starlet a little better.

2017 has been THE year for Mabel! So much so that we just HAD to have her play this year's Jingle Bell Ball - but...there is so much to learn about this talented singer that we though we'd put this handy fact-file together just for you.

Time to brush up on your Mabel facts before the #CapitalJBB!

> #CapitalJBB 2017 - Rita Ora, Niall Horan, James Arthur, Craig David & More Confirmed For The Jingle Bell Ball Line Up!

1. She goes by her stage name 'Mabel' however her full name is in fact Mabel McVey!

 

Monday mood. @somethingtohateon

A post shared by M a b e l (@mabelmcvey) onNov 6, 2017 at 5:23am PST

2. She was actually born in Malaga, Spain however she was raised in Stockholm, Sweden.


via:GIPHY

3. Just so we have it on file, this sizzling beach snap is her first ever Instagram post.

 

 

A post shared by M a b e l (@mabelmcvey) onJan 6, 2014 at 1:49pm PST

4. Whilst growing up, Mabel ran her very own style blog - even sitting front row at Stella McCartney's fashion shows.

style

PIC: Mabel/Instagram

5. Her mum is none other than Neneh Cherry! You'll remember her gorgeous voice from 90s anthem '7 Seconds'.

6. She's bessies with the likes of Stefflon Don & Raye (now THAT is a girl-band we NEED in our lives).


7. She's been working on her debut studio album with producer J.D Reid (who produced 'Finders Keepers') and it's going to blow us all away!

 

Taken from @pushthemag issue 2 @jackdln

A post shared by JD. Reid (@jdreidmusic) onSep 29, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

8. It's not only her mum that's the superstar...her dad is mega-producer Cameron McVey who has worked with the likes of Massive Attack and Sugababes.

via: GIPHY

Roll on the #CapitalJBB! Whilst you're here...check out Jonas Blue & Raye blast out 'By Your Side' from last year's ball!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift Meets Fans

Taylor Swift Walks Into A Room Of Just Her Fans - Cue Total Meltdown

Taylor Swift

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  2. 2
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence (feat. Khalid)
    Marshmello
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  5. 5
    rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)
    Post Malone
    itunes
  6. 6
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  7. 7
    Lonely Together (feat. Rita Ora)
    Avicii
    itunes
  8. 8
    What About Us
    P!nk
    itunes
  9. 9
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    CNCO & Little Mix
    itunes
  10. 10
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez, Marshmello
    itunes
  11. 11
    Dusk Till Dawn (feat. Sia)
    ZAYN
    itunes
  12. 12
    I Miss You (feat. Julia Michaels)
    Clean Bandit
    itunes
  13. 13
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  14. 14
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  15. 15
    Too Good at Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good at Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  16. 16
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  17. 17
    Mi Gente (feat. Beyonce)
    J Balvin
    itunes
  18. 18
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  19. 19
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  20. 20
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin' Me
    Stefflon Don & French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  24. 24
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
    itunes
  26. 26
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & BloodPop
    itunes
  27. 27
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  28. 28
    Bestie
    Yungen
    itunes
  29. 29
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  30. 30
    Sucker for You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  31. 31
    Despacito (Remix) [feat. Justin Bieber]
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Unforgettable
    French Montana
    itunes
  33. 33
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  35. 35
    Call It What You Want
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    One Last Song
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  38. 38
    Blinded By Your Grace, Pt. 2 (feat. MNEK)
    Stormzy
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do (feat. SZA)
    Maroon 5
    itunes
  40. 40
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site