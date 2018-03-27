Louisa feat. 2 Chainz - 'YES'

YES! Louisa gets into full party mode in her new 'YES' video featuring 2 Chainz.

Louisa Johnson's first 2018 single is as epic as you'd expect; with one of the catchiest hooks on the radio right now and a feature from genuine rap legend 2 Chainz, it was a given that 'YES' would be a hit.

So, what happens when you have a banger on your hands? You make a worthy music video... and she's done exactly that.

> WATCH: Louisa Belted Out Xtina's 'Dirrty' And It's Just As Good As The Original

Now we know if we need any tips when it comes to throwing a party like a true pop star, we'll go knocking on Louisa's door straight away!

> If You're A Die-Hard Louisa Fan, You NEED To Download Our App...Like Now

Let's never forget when Louisa chose to.... well was forced to go on a date with Will Manning.