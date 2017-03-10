Twitter Reacts To Louisa Johnson's Brand New Anthem 'Best Behaviour', And We Couldn't Agree More, Obvs

We reckon calling it a "masterpiece" is actually quite the understatement.

Waking up to the new that your favourite artists has dropped yet another banger is pretty good news. But when we hear that Capital Breakfast had the first play of Louisa Johnson's funky new hit 'Best Behaviour', well, we were kinda like... DJH*9hwendIDUHWKJ!!!

We couldn't be more excited. And - unsurprisingly - neither were you lot, by the looks of Twitter.

The winner of 2015's The X Factor has seen her fair share of success, having already released bangers like 'So Good' and collaborating with the likes of Clean Bandit, but her latest single 'Best Behaviour' is sexy and and moody and HUGE.

We'll be playing 'Best Behaviour' a lot on Capital, so we expect Twitter's going to go off again... Not that we're complaining, because your reactions have been nothing sort of art.

@louisa #BestBehaviour is already one of my favorites songs of 2017! I'm down! — John (@JxhnMelo) March 10, 2017

Waking up listening to #BestBehaviour is magical — BEST BEHAVIOUR !!!! (@glory_louisa) March 10, 2017

That @louisa don't half know how to create bangers does she! #BestBehaviour is so catchy! — S P U D © (@AWorkOfStuART) March 10, 2017

You can download Louisa Johnson's 'Best Behaviour' on iTunes now!

Louisa Johnson - 'Best Behaviour' Lyrics:

[Intro]

Got me on my best

Got me on my best [Verse 1]

I got eyes, yeah I'm human

But it's only a view

'Cuz I don't wanna ruin

Loving you, loving you

I got habits to let go

It's what I gotta do

'Cuz I don't wanna mess up

Loving you, loving you Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated

Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it [Pre-Chorus]

Oh you, got me on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour, I

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good [Chorus]

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good [Verse 2]

I got hands, yeah I'm human

And it's tempting to touch

But I won't ever do it (do it)

Use your love, use your love

Got my past on the phone now

But I'm hanging it up

'Cuz I don't wanna go out

Lose your love, lose your love Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated

Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it [Pre-Chorus]

Oh you, got me on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour, I

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good [Chorus]

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good [Bridge]

Now you got a heart of porcelain

I'm trying not to crack it in my hands

I'm now that your good for me

I wanna be good to you

Got me on my best behaviour [Pre-Chorus]

Oh you, got me on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour, I

I'm on my best behaviour, I

Know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good [Chorus]

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good to you

I'm on my best behaviour

I'm on my best behaviour

I know that you're good for me, I

Wanna be good good

