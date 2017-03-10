Twitter Reacts To Louisa Johnson's Brand New Anthem 'Best Behaviour', And We Couldn't Agree More, Obvs

10 March 2017, 07:46

Louisa Johnson Best Behaviour Tweet Reaction

We reckon calling it a "masterpiece" is actually quite the understatement.

Waking up to the new that your favourite artists has dropped yet another banger is pretty good news. But when we hear that Capital Breakfast had the first play of Louisa Johnson's funky new hit 'Best Behaviour', well, we were kinda like... DJH*9hwendIDUHWKJ!!!

We couldn't be more excited. And - unsurprisingly - neither were you lot, by the looks of Twitter.

> WATCH: "Why Are You Being So Mean?" - Roman's Interview With Louisa Is The Most Awkward Viewing EVER!

Louisa Johnson Best Behaviour

The winner of 2015's The X Factor has seen her fair share of success, having already released bangers like 'So Good' and collaborating with the likes of Clean Bandit, but her latest single 'Best Behaviour' is sexy and and moody and HUGE.

We'll be playing 'Best Behaviour' a lot on Capital, so we expect Twitter's going to go off again... Not that we're complaining, because your reactions have been nothing sort of art.

> Download Our App To Hear Louisa Johnson Chat To Roman Kemp On Monday, 13 March From 7PM!

You can download Louisa Johnson's 'Best Behaviour' on iTunes now!

Louisa Johnson - 'Best Behaviour' Lyrics:

[Intro]
Got me on my best
Got me on my best

[Verse 1]
I got eyes, yeah I'm human
But it's only a view
'Cuz I don't wanna ruin
Loving you, loving you
I got habits to let go
It's what I gotta do
'Cuz I don't wanna mess up
Loving you, loving you

Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated
Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh you, got me on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour, I
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good

[Chorus]
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good

[Verse 2]
I got hands, yeah I'm human
And it's tempting to touch
But I won't ever do it (do it)
Use your love, use your love
Got my past on the phone now
But I'm hanging it up
'Cuz I don't wanna go out
Lose your love, lose your love

Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated
Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh you, got me on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour, I
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good

[Chorus]
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good

[Bridge]
Now you got a heart of porcelain
I'm trying not to crack it in my hands
I'm now that your good for me
I wanna be good to you
Got me on my best behaviour

[Pre-Chorus]
Oh you, got me on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour, I
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good

[Chorus]
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good

The Best Bits Of Louisa Johnson 2016!

We LOVE Louisa, and this is exactly why...

02:14

Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

Anne-Marie - 'Ciao Adios'

Ed Sheeran Martin Jensen Chart Battle

This Unknown Danish DJ Could Actually Beat Ed Sheeran To The No.1 Spot This Sunday

Harry Potter Tattoo

This Is 100% The Greatest Harry Potter Tattoo You'll Ever See...And We're Not Kidding

