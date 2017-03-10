Twitter Reacts To Louisa Johnson's Brand New Anthem 'Best Behaviour', And We Couldn't Agree More, Obvs

Now Playing
10 March 2017, 07:46
We reckon calling it a "masterpiece" is actually quite the understatement.
Waking up to the new that your favourite artists has dropped yet another banger is pretty good news. But when we hear that Capital Breakfast had the first play of Louisa Johnson's funky new hit 'Best Behaviour', well, we were kinda like... DJH*9hwendIDUHWKJ!!!
We couldn't be more excited. And - unsurprisingly - neither were you lot, by the looks of Twitter.
The winner of 2015's The X Factor has seen her fair share of success, having already released bangers like 'So Good' and collaborating with the likes of Clean Bandit, but her latest single 'Best Behaviour' is sexy and and moody and HUGE.
We'll be playing 'Best Behaviour' a lot on Capital, so we expect Twitter's going to go off again... Not that we're complaining, because your reactions have been nothing sort of art.
@louisa Thankyou for blessing us with this masterpiece #BestBehavior #LouisaOnCapital— Em (@_LouisasHale_) March 10, 2017
I LOVE IT SOOO MUCH #BestBehaviour @louisa— Eliza Wright (@eliza1234wright) March 10, 2017
@louisa #BestBehaviour is already one of my favorites songs of 2017! I'm down!— John (@JxhnMelo) March 10, 2017
Waking up listening to #BestBehaviour is magical— BEST BEHAVIOUR !!!! (@glory_louisa) March 10, 2017
That @louisa don't half know how to create bangers does she! #BestBehaviour is so catchy!— S P U D © (@AWorkOfStuART) March 10, 2017
You can download Louisa Johnson's 'Best Behaviour' on iTunes now!
[Intro]
Got me on my best
Got me on my best
[Verse 1]
I got eyes, yeah I'm human
But it's only a view
'Cuz I don't wanna ruin
Loving you, loving you
I got habits to let go
It's what I gotta do
'Cuz I don't wanna mess up
Loving you, loving you
Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated
Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh you, got me on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour, I
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good
[Chorus]
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good
[Verse 2]
I got hands, yeah I'm human
And it's tempting to touch
But I won't ever do it (do it)
Use your love, use your love
Got my past on the phone now
But I'm hanging it up
'Cuz I don't wanna go out
Lose your love, lose your love
Baby I swear to you I'm dedicated
Give me your trust and I'll try not to break it
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh you, got me on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour, I
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good
[Chorus]
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good
[Bridge]
Now you got a heart of porcelain
I'm trying not to crack it in my hands
I'm now that your good for me
I wanna be good to you
Got me on my best behaviour
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh you, got me on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour, I
I'm on my best behaviour, I
Know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good
[Chorus]
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good to you
I'm on my best behaviour
I'm on my best behaviour
I know that you're good for me, I
Wanna be good good
