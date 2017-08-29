Louisa Johnson Fired Back With The Most Blunt AF Response After This Twitter Troll Slammed Her

29 August 2017, 11:59

Louisa Johnson

Warning: Don't mess with Louisa Johnson!

Sometimes the internet can be a very strange place. People often become brave online and share their thoughts and opinions which they more than likely wouldn't in the flesh.

So when one Twitter user got a bit brave and messaged Louisa Johnson, she absolutely wasn't having any of it.

> Louisa Johnson Claps Back At "Ridiculous" Rumours That She Is Dating Olly Murs, After Split

At many of Louisa's recent shows, she's been performing a cover version of Ed Sheeran's smash hit 'Shape Of You', but Twitter user @anorderlymess was clearly not a fan.

Louisa Johnson performs 'Shape Of You' (Remix)

03:47

Sharing his thoughts with Louisa, he wrote, "We don't want to her you sing Ed Sheeran you tart @louisa" - pretty harsh right?

Well the former X Factor winner wasn't gonna take that laying down and clapped back with a very short but sweet response, 'F**k off then x'.

Louisa Johnson Tweet

It's not the first time that Louisa has had to defend herself from online trolls and it seems that celebs are regularly being targeted by people sharing negative messages on social media.

On this occasion, Louisa's fans were quick to back her response up with messages of support...

The original tweeter has already deleted his post, so maybe that's lesson learnt then!

Whilst you're here, check out Louisa's performance of 'Unpredictable' alongside Olly Murs at the #CapitalSTB this summer...

Olly Murs ft. Louisa Johnson - 'Unpredictable' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)

03:26

Check out the Capital app now for all the latest music news and the biggest hit music around!

Trending On Capital FM

Liam Payne Selfies

Which Totally Adorable Liam Payne Selfie Should You Make Your Profile Pic?

Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Perrie Edwards

Fans Rush To Defend Perrie Edwards After Haters Fill Her Instagram Comments With Snake Emojis

Little Mix

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  5. 5
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  8. 8
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  11. 11
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  12. 12
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  13. 13
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  16. 16
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  18. 18
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit Feat. Zara Larsson
  19. 19
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  20. 20
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  22. 22
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  26. 26
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala & Ella Eyre
    itunes
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  29. 29
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne feat. Quavo
  30. 30
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & ...
  31. 31
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  33. 33
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  35. 35
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  36. 36
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta Feat. Justin Bieber
  37. 37
    Real Life artwork
    Real Life
    Duke Dumont & Gorgon City feat. Naations
    itunes
  38. 38
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  39. 39
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix Feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  40. 40
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site