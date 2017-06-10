WATCH: Louisa Johnson Let Slip That One Of Her #CapitalSTB Tunes Was Actually Written About... Roman Kemp.

This makes us so emotional.

Louisa Johnson and Roman Kemp go together like Stormzy and overside boots. So it'll come as no surprise that when she hits the #CapitalSTB stage, she'll be thinking of a certain someone up there.

The 'So Good' singer needed a cocktail before she did her full set at the Summertime Ball, so she headed down to The Sunburnt Arms, a bar opened by Roman Kemp... For one night only, probably.

> WATCH: Olly Murs Hints That He May Just Have A BIG Collaboration Happening On The #CapitalSTB Stage!

You know the drill by now - Roman brings a guest to his bar, and he makes them do some ridiculous challenges. Sure, she proposed to Producer Joe. Standard. Sure, she let him give her hair a snip.

But the real clincher was when she agreed to dedicate one of the tunes from her #CapitalSTB set to the presenter. As long as it's not 'Best Behaviour'. That makes us wince a little.

> Download Our App And Catch ALL Of Louisa Johnson's INCREDIBLE Set!

Still, she's - so far - at the top of the leader board, joint with Dua Lipa and Zara Larsson. Even if you have to base on of your best-selling hits on that dweeb, it's worth it, right?

And for EVEN MORE performances by Louisa Johnson, sit down and enjoy her cover of Ed Sheeran's 'Shape Of You'...