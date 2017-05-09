There’s Another Pop Princess On The Line-Up… Louisa Johnson’s Confirmed For The #CapitalSTB!

9 May 2017, 08:09

Louisa Johnson Press Image 2016

Louisa can’t wait to get you guys dancing at the Ball!

She’s one of the biggest voices in pop right now, and Louisa Johnson’s the latest name to be announced to perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone!

Speaking to Roman Kemp, Louisa told us how excited she was to take to the stage again this year, “I’m so excited! I feel like Wembley is my home recently, I’ve been there a lot! It’s everyone’s dream to play Wembley, just to even sing there and soak up the atmosphere is amazing. It’s so cool.”

WATCH: Louisa Johnson Is Buzzing For The #CapitalSTB

01:54

And speaking about last year’s show, Louisa also revealed a pretty HUGE exclusive! She told us, “One of the people I met at last year’s Ball is featuring on my album so it’s a bit like networking! I just went up to them and spoke about the song and asked them what they thought and they were like ‘Yeah man, let’s do it!’”

Yep, a big pop collab was literally formed backstage at last year’s ball and we can’t wait to find out who the mystery star is!

 

The only place to be is Wembley Stadium on 10th June – so you’d better make sure you’re first in line for tickets! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, and if you’ve signed up as a Capital VIP, you’ll be receiving your pre-sale link tonight. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers will have exclusive pre-sale access from 8am on Wednesday to get your hands on tickets!    

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!

Louisa Johnson - 'Best Behaviour'

Official Music Video

03:34

 

Sean Paul Little Mix Maroon 5 CapitalSTB17

