All Hail Queen Louisa! Her Best Bits Of 2016 We Make You Fall Even Deeper In Love With Her...

23 December 2016, 07:55

Queen Louisa Johnson

As if you needed any more reasons to worship this woman.

Just think about this time last year; we barely knew Louisa Johnson. After all, she had only just won The X Factor. Then, 365 days later, she's become one of our favourite humans on the planet.

When she's not dropping absolutely HUGE bangers, like 'So Good', she's doing this...

> "My Bum Came Out!" - Louisa Johnson's Most Embarrassing Stage Moment Is Just TOO Funny

The Best Bits Of Louisa Johnson 2016!

We LOVE Louisa, and this is exactly why...

02:14

She's had one hell of a year, from performing at the #CapitalJBB this year (twice!) to convincing a completely random manager that she's going to need to call-in sick, with Roman.

Oh, and let's not forget how she pretty much won Snapchat... But not so much beatboxing.

Louisa Johnson Jingle Bell Ball 2016 Red CarpetPic: PA Photos

If that's not good enough for you, she also raps 'Girls Like' better than Tinie Tempah, she's obsessed with candyfloss and when you try to frighten her, she proves she's the feistiest girl on the planet. Just ask poor George Shelley's bruised arms.

And when it comes to her hitting those long, high notes, we're not sure if this is a looping GIF, or if Louisa is still holding this note.

Louisa Johnson #CapitalJBB

This. This is why she owns 2016. (And we can't wait to write the same about 2017, gurl.)

You May Also Like...

Louisa Johnson Plays 'Jingle Bell Bantz'

Louisa Johnson plays Romans Jingle Bell Ball Bantz with Roman, in the Jingle Bell Ball pool.

01:21

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Fashion Moments 13th May Lucy Hale

Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale Has Had Nude Photos Leaked And It Needs To Stop Now!

Harry Potter vs Fantastic Beasts

JK Rowling Has Answered ALL Those Questions About Fantastic Beasts & Now We Can Sleep Better
Zac Efron

IMPORTANT: We Now Know What Zac Efron Smells Like

The Vodafone Big Top 40

Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Human artwork
    Human
    Rag N Bone Man
    itunes
  2. 2
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne Marie
    itunes
  3. 3
    When Christmas Comes Around artwork
    When Christmas Comes Around
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  4. 4
    Touch artwork
    Touch
    Little Mix
    itunes
  5. 5
    I Would Like artwork
    I Would Like
    Zara Larsson
    itunes
  6. 6
    Just Hold On artwork
    Just Hold On
    Louis Tomlinson And Steve Aoki
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Feel It Coming artwork
    I Feel It Coming
    The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
    itunes
  8. 8
    24K Magic artwork
    24K Magic
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  9. 9
    Black Beatles artwork
    Black Beatles
    Rae Sremmurd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Love My Life artwork
    Love My Life
    Robbie Williams
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site