Louis Tomlinson's X Factor Judge Explanation Splits Fans

Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter to explain his decision about becoming a judge on the X Factor and fans are divided on how they feel about the whole thing.

Having joined Simon Cowell, Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field as part of the new X Factor judges panel, Louis Tomlinson decided to take to Twitter to speak directly to his fans about his latest career choice.

Many fans had been concerned that Louis' solo career might be delayed by his new role on the X Factor and feared that new music and live shows would be put on hold in order for the One Direction lad to concentrate on his new position.

Thankfully Louis cleared people's worries up in the video above, explaining, "I just want everyone to not worry too much about the album. As I said in the press confrence it's still definitely my priority. It doesn't change any release time or anything, me doing the show. I just thought that having come from the show, it made a lot of sense to me to go on."

He went on to add, "As soon as I got the assurance that it wasn't gonna impact on my music, actually it was gonna help it, then I could start seriously thinking about it."

But Louis' assurances weren't enough to calm some fans' worries and the reaction to the news on Twitter was certainly mixed from people...

Well, I do wish him the best,.. But he doesn't look very happy.... he doesn't exactly have the enthusiasm in his voice like he does with his other career announcements.... — john b (@johnrb1111) July 17, 2018

thank you for this, can't wait for the album — One Direction 1D DMs (@onedirectionRTz) July 17, 2018

it means a lot that you take your time to explain this even if you didn't have to,thanks for always making us a part of this.If you say this is going to help you're career, then I trust you and support you.I know there's a lot we don't know so I'm just gonna trust you in this one — ailu misses h&n (@foolxlou) July 17, 2018

Louis, love, thank you so much for doing this. Please know that although we're really excited about your album, we're not worried about it. But we ARE worried about you. We just want you to do what you love, bring out music, perform, tour. Be happy. We just love you so much! — Saskia ◟̽◞̽ (@iicfhome28) July 17, 2018

I really just hope that doing the X factor judging is actually what Louis wants to do and that he isn’t being forced into it. — Gay Vodka (@saavystyles) July 17, 2018

I don't think Louis is 100% happy but I also don't think he's 100% forced into this x factor thing. We can't do anything about that, we have to just wait and see. Also support him. He needs our support. — olka (@flamboyanthouis) July 17, 2018

We're sure that Louis is gonna do a brilliant job on the X Factor and if it's not gonna impact on the release of new music then we're certainly not complaining - more Lpouis on our screens and new music on the way, what's not to love?

Someone who's definitely looking forward to catching Louis on his TV soon is Niall Horan and he took to Twitter to share his congratulations at the news with his friend...

Absolutely delighted for ya @Louis_Tomlinson . Going back home to @TheXFactor but as a judge this Time . Huge news!! @SimonCowell — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) July 17, 2018

Thank you so much mate! Miss you lad — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 18, 2018

