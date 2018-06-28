Louis Tomlinson Has Teased A Future Solo Tour & Fans Couldn’t Be More Excited For It

The former One Direction star is sorting out new management at the moment.

Ever since the One Direction boys have been on hiatus, we’ve had to save up for five separate lots of singles, albums and tour tickets – but fans could not be more buzzing at the prospect of a solo Louis Tomlinson tour coming in the future.

Louis Tomlinson Begs A One Direction Fan Account To Stay Active

Louis opened up to his fans on Twitter, thanking them for sticking by him and revealing that he is currently changing management which has put a delay on his new music coming out.

Looks like in the next week or so everything with my new managers will be sorted. Everything has been on stand still a little bit while I get all this sorted. I’m feeling really ambitious about what’s to come! Thank you for sticking with me. It’ll be worth it — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 28, 2018

Your support means everything. Thank you ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 28, 2018

But the one tweet that got fans most excited was when Louis revealed that he couldn’t wait to get back on the road again…

Just know that I’m always thinking about you all and I can’t think of anything more exciting than getting on the road again — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 28, 2018

Speculating that a Louis solo tour could be in the works sent fans into a frenzy – see you in the ticket queue when these go on sale, we are totally here for that!

