Louis Tomlinson Said What We Were All Thinking As Niall Horan Revealed He's Scared Of 'Stranger Things'

Poor Niall!

When Niall Horan set out to watch hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things' recently, the last thing he would've expected would be to be mocked by his pal Louis Tomlinson.

But that's exactly what happened when the 'Slow Hands' star decided to live tweet his experiences of watching the show for the first time.

Niall set the scene by claiming that it was impossible to have a normal conversation with someone these days if you haven't seen 'Game Of Thrones' or 'Stranger Things'...

Apparently you can’t have a normal conversation with someone these days if you haven’t seen ‘game of thrones’ or ‘stranger things’ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 31, 2017

So obviously he decided to get in on the biggest show of the moment and jumped into the very first episode of 'Stranger Things'. However it turned out that Niall was a little bit scared of the thrilling action and had to hide for most of it...

So I started ‘stranger things’ last night and hid behind a pillow for 55 mins . Jesus that’s intense — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) October 31, 2017

Spotting his One Direction bandmate's tweets, Louis decided to send a whole heap of banter his way and replied 'should have read this before hand' accompanied by an article with the headline 'Is Stranger Things Too Scary For Kids?'...

should have read this before hand lad ! pic.twitter.com/jMc0P8wVDB — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) October 31, 2017

Of course fans couldn't help but love the jokes between the pair and hit them up with some brilliant reactions to the whole thing, really making us miss those 1D days...

THIS IS THE KIND OF FRIENDSHIP THAT I LOVE — danna (@mukeslarrie) October 31, 2017

Nah Louis you should of have been there with Niall to cuddle him — Just like Late (@donnyskatelouis) November 1, 2017

You should watch Toy Story, Niall. @LiamPayne would be proud — Just Like Evelyn (@CaboomPrim) October 31, 2017

The official 'Stranger Things' twitter account even got in on the fun with a little dig at Niall themselves, replying to him with a cheeky GIF from the show suggesting that he might need to sleep with the light on...

If this isn't exactly what Twitter was made for then what don't know what is!

Whilst you're here, you've gotta watch Niall getting scared by 'Harry Styles' on The Ellen Show recently...