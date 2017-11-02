Louis Tomlinson Said What We Were All Thinking As Niall Horan Revealed He's Scared Of 'Stranger Things'

2 November 2017, 14:11

Niall Horan & Louis Tomlinson Talk About Stranger

Poor Niall!

When Niall Horan set out to watch hit Netflix show 'Stranger Things' recently, the last thing he would've expected would be to be mocked by his pal Louis Tomlinson.

But that's exactly what happened when the 'Slow Hands' star decided to live tweet his experiences of watching the show for the first time.

> Liam Payne & Niall Horan Prove That Niam Is Alive With A Seriously Sweet Twitter Exchange

Niall set the scene by claiming that it was impossible to have a normal conversation with someone these days if you haven't seen 'Game Of Thrones' or 'Stranger Things'...

So obviously he decided to get in on the biggest show of the moment and jumped into the very first episode of 'Stranger Things'. However it turned out that Niall was a little bit scared of the thrilling action and had to hide for most of it...

Spotting his One Direction bandmate's tweets, Louis decided to send a whole heap of banter his way and replied 'should have read this before hand' accompanied by an article with the headline 'Is Stranger Things Too Scary For Kids?'...

Of course fans couldn't help but love the jokes between the pair and hit them up with some brilliant reactions to the whole thing, really making us miss those 1D days...

The official 'Stranger Things' twitter account even got in on the fun with a little dig at Niall themselves, replying to him with a cheeky GIF from the show suggesting that he might need to sleep with the light on...

If this isn't exactly what Twitter was made for then what don't know what is!

> Download Our Fancy New App For Loads More Louis & Niall Fun!

Whilst you're here, you've gotta watch Niall getting scared by 'Harry Styles' on The Ellen Show recently...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

iPhone X Competition

Be One Of The First To Win The iPhone X! We've Got Your Chance To Win All Weekend On Capital
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello Feat. Young Thug
    itunes
  2. 2
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  3. 3
    Silence artwork
    Silence
    Marshmello feat. Khalid
    itunes
  4. 4
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
  5. 5
    Rockstar artwork
    Rockstar
    Post Malone Feat. 21 Savage
    itunes
  6. 6
    Lonely Together artwork
    Lonely Together
    Avicii Feat. Rita Ora
    itunes
  7. 7
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  8. 8
    How Long artwork
    How Long
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  9. 9
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  10. 10
    Bedroom Floor artwork
    Bedroom Floor
    Liam Payne
    itunes
  11. 11
    Gorgeous artwork
    Gorgeous
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  12. 12
    Dusk Till Dawn artwork
    Dusk Till Dawn
    ZAYN Feat. Sia
    itunes
  13. 13
    Too Good At Goodbyes artwork
    Too Good At Goodbyes
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Sucker For You artwork
    Sucker For You
    Matt Terry
    itunes
  15. 15
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  16. 16
    Heartline artwork
    Heartline
    Craig David
    itunes
  17. 17
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  18. 18
    Mi Gente (Remix) artwork
    Mi Gente (Remix)
    J Balvin Feat. Beyonce
    itunes
  19. 19
    Finders Keepers artwork
    Finders Keepers
    Mabel feat. Kojo Funds
    itunes
  20. 20
    Wolves artwork
    Wolves
    Selena Gomez & Marshmello
    itunes
  21. 21
    Hurtin Me artwork
    Hurtin Me
    Stefflon Don Feat. French Montana
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  23. 23
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  24. 24
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  25. 25
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  26. 26
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  27. 27
    Shape Of You artwork
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  29. 29
    Ask Flipz artwork
    Ask Flipz
    Krept & Konan feat. Stormzy
    itunes
  30. 30
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  31. 31
    Crybaby artwork
    Crybaby
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  32. 32
    Young Dumb & Broke artwork
    Young Dumb & Broke
    Khalid
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heavy artwork
    Heavy
    Anne-Marie
    itunes
  34. 34
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  35. 35
    Cola artwork
    Cola
    Camelphat & Elderbrook
    itunes
  36. 36
    Man's Not Hot artwork
    Man's Not Hot
    Big Shaq
    itunes
  37. 37
    I Miss You artwork
    I Miss You
    Clean Bandit feat. Julia Michaels
    itunes
  38. 38
    Burning artwork
    Burning
    Sam Smith
    itunes
  39. 39
    What Lovers Do artwork
    What Lovers Do
    Maroon 5 feat. SZA
    itunes
  40. 40
    Look What You Made Me Do artwork
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site