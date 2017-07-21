WATCH: "Tommo's Got A Banger!" Louis Tomlinson Reveals Niall Horan's Reaction To 'Back To You'

Louis Tomlinson Reveals What Niall Thought The First Time He Heard His New Single 00:25

You NEED to hear Louis' impression of Niall!

We're a little bit obsessed with Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson's bromance - so it's no wonder Niall was the first of the One Direction lads to hear Louis' AMAZING second single, 'Back To You'.

When Louis stopped by Capital, he told us that Niall asked him to send over his new song - which also features Bebe Rex and Digital Farm Animals - and it's fair to say, judging by Louis' impression of his former bandmate, that it got the Horan Seal Of Approval!

Louis told us, "We do [send each other our tracks]. The only lad I have actually sent a song to was Niall and it was because we had worked with a couple of the same writers and he had heard that the song was good apparently, so he text me saying ‘I really need to hear the single!’. So I sent him it and he sent me a nice little voice note back like ‘Tommo’s got a banger!’ so it was nice!"

Top marks for that spot on Niall impression - we could listen to that all day! 'Back To You' is out now - and it's a total TUNE!