Lorde Was Forced To Apologise For Posting Pic Of A Bath And Whitney Houston Lyrics

6 April 2018, 11:22

Lorde apologises for Whitney Houston bath comment

Fans branded her insensitive for her bathtime caption.

You definitely follow at least one person on Instagram who loves to post about bathtime, but when Lorde did it this week she accidentally managed to offend hundreds of her followers with her Whitney Houston reference.

“It’s Like Having A Friend With Very Specific Allergies" - Lorde Reveals What It's Like Being Pals With Taylor Swift  

Lorde posted a photo of her bath tub on Instagram with the caption “and iii will always love you”, in reference to Whitney’s iconic song of the same name – but fans were quick to point out that it was insensitive given that Whitney died in the bathtub of a Hollywood hotel in 2012.

Some fans attacked Lorde for the poor choice of caption and encouraged her to delete the post, which she eventually took down and posted an apology on her story. 

She wrote, “Extremely, extremely poorly chosen quote. I’m so sorry for offending anyone – I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

Other fans took to Twitter to support Lorde and defend it being an accident: 

Accidental it might have been, but we're pretty sure Lorde will definitely not be making that mistake again after the backlash.

