WATCH: Perrie Edwards Teased 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' Music Video With A Hella Sexy Belly Dance

Now Playing
Solo Dance Martin Jensen
29 August 2017, 09:46
Now if you could just drop the video now, that'd be great.
2017 is the year of the sexy, sexy Spanish anthems - we've had 'Despacito'; you've heard 'Súbeme la Radio', and now the Little Mix girls have dropped a MASSIVE tune with their pals CNCO.
Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie are all busy filming the hot video for 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)', which Pez confirmed when she took to Twitter, recently.
> Perrie Edwards Vows To Spend The Rest Of Her Life With Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On His 24th Birthday
Who's ready for the #ReggaetonLentoRemix music video?? Can't wait for you to see it Perrie <3 pic.twitter.com/vjVOCOqpQd— Little Mix (@LittleMix) August 28, 2017
Writing "Who's ready for the #ReggaetonLentoRemix music video?? Can't wait for you to see it," Perrie uploaded a video of herself in her costume for the shoot.
The 'Power' singer spoke about how well the shoot was going (even if they were behind schedule!), but she did treat Little Mix's 9.66 million Twitter followers to their very own belly-dance from Pez.
Pic: PA Images
If we can expect any of these moves from the full 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)', guess what we'll be pre-ordering ASAP.
> Wanna Know As Soon As Little Mix Drop This Video? Then Download Our App And We'll Tell You As SOON As It's Out!
Until they drop this video, we'll just leave the girls' INCREDIBLE vocals from 'Power' at this year's #CapitalSTB...
Little Mix - 'Power' (Live At Capital’s Summertime Ball 2017)
04:45