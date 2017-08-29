WATCH: Perrie Edwards Teased 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' Music Video With A Hella Sexy Belly Dance

Now if you could just drop the video now, that'd be great.

2017 is the year of the sexy, sexy Spanish anthems - we've had 'Despacito'; you've heard 'Súbeme la Radio', and now the Little Mix girls have dropped a MASSIVE tune with their pals CNCO.

Jade, Jesy, Leigh-Anne and Perrie are all busy filming the hot video for 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)', which Pez confirmed when she took to Twitter, recently.

Who's ready for the #ReggaetonLentoRemix music video?? Can't wait for you to see it Perrie <3 pic.twitter.com/vjVOCOqpQd — Little Mix (@LittleMix) August 28, 2017

Writing "Who's ready for the #ReggaetonLentoRemix music video?? Can't wait for you to see it," Perrie uploaded a video of herself in her costume for the shoot.

The 'Power' singer spoke about how well the shoot was going (even if they were behind schedule!), but she did treat Little Mix's 9.66 million Twitter followers to their very own belly-dance from Pez.

If we can expect any of these moves from the full 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)', guess what we'll be pre-ordering ASAP.

Until they drop this video, we'll just leave the girls' INCREDIBLE vocals from 'Power' at this year's #CapitalSTB...