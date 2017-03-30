Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - 'No More Sad Songs'

30 March 2017, 07:24

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - No More Sad Songs

Official Music Video

04:08

We are SO ready for cowgirl vibes.

We've never been a fan of country line-dancing... Until now. Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie channeled their inner-cowgirls for the damn fiercest music video the world will ever see.

Little Mix's collab with Machine Gun Kelly will give you SERIOUS Coyote Ugly vibes as they're throwing shapes on top of the bar, in their western hats. You can even expect the odd cameo from a mechanical bull.

> WATCH: Little Mix Flirt Their Hardest On Snapchat By Pulling The Most Hilarious, Oddest Faces!

Little Mix - No More Sad Songs Music Video

The video is just fun, and totally matches up with the "Who cares about all the drama?" lyrics, as the girls sing "For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it".

And can we just talk about how FIYAH MGK's rap is? As the four girls hose down a cheering crowd ('cause, let's face it, we'd be screaming like that too, if we were feet away from the queens), Machine Gun Kelly is just ruling his verse.

'No More Sad Songs' is the third album from Little Mix's 'Glory Days' album, and if the videos are all as good as this, we cannot wait for their fourth!

BRB. Just gon' dust off all of our denim shorts and wear them out of respect for this masterpiece.

> Download Our App Now And You Can Listen To Happy Songs, And No More Sad Songs... See What We Did There?

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - 'No More Sad Songs' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Perrie]
I keep trying, nothing's working
I still wanna know, if you're alone
I keep trying to put this behind me
I still wanna know who's taking you home

[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]
For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it
Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body
Stay out all night, go where the music is loud
So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy) + Perrie]
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play no more sad songs

[Verse 2: Jesy]
Dancing with danger, talking to strangers
Don't care where I go, just can't be alone
They'll never know me, like you used to know me, no

[Pre-Chorus: Jade]
For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it
Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body
Stay out all night, go where the music is loud
So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy)]
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Post-Chorus: Perrie & (Jade)]
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs (Oh)

[Bridge: Jesy & Perrie]
Going home, take the long way round
Lights pass, sit back with the windows down
Still got you on my mind
Starting to realise
No matter what I do
I will only hurt myself, tryna hurt you
And if I turn the music loud, just to drown you out
I'm beggin', please don't play

[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy) + Perrie]
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Post-Chorus: Jade & Perrie]
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs (Oh)
No more sad songs

You May Also Like...

Trending On Capital FM

Harry Styles

Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Debut Album So Far...

One Direction

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Little Mix Singing Rihanna Cover 2

We Had No Idea How Much We Needed Little Mix's Gorgeous Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'

Leigh Anne Pinnock Andre Gray

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnocks Boyfriend Andre Gray Surprising Her On Tour Is Just The Best

Little Mix vs Jesy Nelson

The Internet Is Shading Jesy Nelson For Ditching The Little Mix Girls To Spend The Night With Her Boyfriend

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Chris Clark, Jesy Nelson and his ex, Amber

Hang On. Did Chris Clark's Ex Girlfriend Just Shade New Girlfriend Jesy Nelson On Twitter?
Jesy Nelson and Chris Clark Instagram

"I'll Give It A Little Mix" Chris Clark's TOWIE Castmates Rib Him As He & Jesy Nelson Go Public
Perrie & Jesy

Jesy Nelson's Response To That Rumoured Little Mix Feud With Perrie Is Absolutely Perfect

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There