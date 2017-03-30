Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - 'No More Sad Songs'

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - No More Sad Songs Official Music Video 04:08

We are SO ready for cowgirl vibes.

We've never been a fan of country line-dancing... Until now. Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie channeled their inner-cowgirls for the damn fiercest music video the world will ever see.

Little Mix's collab with Machine Gun Kelly will give you SERIOUS Coyote Ugly vibes as they're throwing shapes on top of the bar, in their western hats. You can even expect the odd cameo from a mechanical bull.

The video is just fun, and totally matches up with the "Who cares about all the drama?" lyrics, as the girls sing "For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it".

And can we just talk about how FIYAH MGK's rap is? As the four girls hose down a cheering crowd ('cause, let's face it, we'd be screaming like that too, if we were feet away from the queens), Machine Gun Kelly is just ruling his verse.

'No More Sad Songs' is the third album from Little Mix's 'Glory Days' album, and if the videos are all as good as this, we cannot wait for their fourth!

BRB. Just gon' dust off all of our denim shorts and wear them out of respect for this masterpiece.

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - 'No More Sad Songs' Lyrics:

[Verse 1: Perrie]

I keep trying, nothing's working

I still wanna know, if you're alone

I keep trying to put this behind me

I still wanna know who's taking you home

[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]

For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it

Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body

Stay out all night, go where the music is loud

So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy) + Perrie]

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

I'm beggin', please, don't play

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

I'm beggin', please, don't play no more sad songs

[Verse 2: Jesy]

Dancing with danger, talking to strangers

Don't care where I go, just can't be alone

They'll never know me, like you used to know me, no

[Pre-Chorus: Jade]

For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it

Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body

Stay out all night, go where the music is loud

So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy)]

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

I'm beggin', please, don't play

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Post-Chorus: Perrie & (Jade)]

No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)

No more sad songs

No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)

No more sad songs (Oh)

[Bridge: Jesy & Perrie]

Going home, take the long way round

Lights pass, sit back with the windows down

Still got you on my mind

Starting to realise

No matter what I do

I will only hurt myself, tryna hurt you

And if I turn the music loud, just to drown you out

I'm beggin', please don't play

[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy) + Perrie]

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

I'm beggin', please, don't play

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

No more! (Sad songs)

I'm beggin', please, don't play

[Post-Chorus: Jade & Perrie]

No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)

No more sad songs

No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)

No more sad songs (Oh)

No more sad songs

