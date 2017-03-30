Now Playing
Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - No More Sad Songs
Official Music Video
04:08
We are SO ready for cowgirl vibes.
We've never been a fan of country line-dancing... Until now. Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie channeled their inner-cowgirls for the damn fiercest music video the world will ever see.
Little Mix's collab with Machine Gun Kelly will give you SERIOUS Coyote Ugly vibes as they're throwing shapes on top of the bar, in their western hats. You can even expect the odd cameo from a mechanical bull.
The video is just fun, and totally matches up with the "Who cares about all the drama?" lyrics, as the girls sing "For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it".
And can we just talk about how FIYAH MGK's rap is? As the four girls hose down a cheering crowd ('cause, let's face it, we'd be screaming like that too, if we were feet away from the queens), Machine Gun Kelly is just ruling his verse.
'No More Sad Songs' is the third album from Little Mix's 'Glory Days' album, and if the videos are all as good as this, we cannot wait for their fourth!
BRB. Just gon' dust off all of our denim shorts and wear them out of respect for this masterpiece.
[Verse 1: Perrie]
I keep trying, nothing's working
I still wanna know, if you're alone
I keep trying to put this behind me
I still wanna know who's taking you home
[Pre-Chorus: Leigh-Anne]
For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it
Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body
Stay out all night, go where the music is loud
So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play
[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy) + Perrie]
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play no more sad songs
[Verse 2: Jesy]
Dancing with danger, talking to strangers
Don't care where I go, just can't be alone
They'll never know me, like you used to know me, no
[Pre-Chorus: Jade]
For tonight, I'm going to get my mind off it
Don't care that someone's got his hands all over my body
Stay out all night, go where the music is loud
So I don't have to think about it, I'm beggin', please, don't play
[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy)]
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
[Post-Chorus: Perrie & (Jade)]
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs (Oh)
[Bridge: Jesy & Perrie]
Going home, take the long way round
Lights pass, sit back with the windows down
Still got you on my mind
Starting to realise
No matter what I do
I will only hurt myself, tryna hurt you
And if I turn the music loud, just to drown you out
I'm beggin', please don't play
[Chorus: Jade & Leigh-Anne + (Jesy) + Perrie]
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
No more! (Sad songs)
I'm beggin', please, don't play
[Post-Chorus: Jade & Perrie]
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs
No more sad songs (No, no more sad songs)
No more sad songs (Oh)
No more sad songs