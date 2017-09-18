Little Mix & CNCO - 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)'

18 September 2017, 07:47

Little Mix & CNCO - 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)'

Official Music Video

03:09

That's it, we're getting on the next plane to Spain.

If by the end of watching Little Mix and CNCO's new music video for 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' you aren't on your feet getting your 'bailemos' on, you're officially a robot.

Surely you're getting bored of all those apps on your phone right? Download our one for an injection of all things Little Mix!

The girls get seriously flirty with their Spanish fellas CNCO in the new video for the Vodafone Big Top 40 top 5 single.

Perrie had previously teased her Insta followers with a sexy video just a day before the full video dropped just to stir the excitement to fever pitch:

 

Reggaeton lento video dropping Monday at midnight! @cncomusic

A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onSep 16, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

> “We Still Pick Ourselves Apart” Little Mix Open Up On Insecurities & Being Shamed For Their Outfits

The #Mixers have of course lost ALL chill and have taken to Twitter just to let their feelings known!

If you haven't had enough Little Mix yet...you HAVE to see the ladies take on our accent challenge.

Little Mix Take On The Accent Challenge At Fusion Festival 2017

01:58

Trending On Capital FM

Taylor Swift Rumoured To Be Performing At The MTV

Taylor Swift's Rumoured To Be Performing New Music At The MTV EMAs In London & We Can't Wait
Kylie Jenner's New Rose Hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Little Mix

“We Still Pick Ourselves Apart” Little Mix Open Up On Insecurities & Being Shamed For Their Outfits

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Breaks Her Silence & Reveals Her True Feelings About That Long Distance Relationship

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown