Little Mix & CNCO - 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)'
That's it, we're getting on the next plane to Spain.
If by the end of watching Little Mix and CNCO's new music video for 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' you aren't on your feet getting your 'bailemos' on, you're officially a robot.
The girls get seriously flirty with their Spanish fellas CNCO in the new video for the Vodafone Big Top 40 top 5 single.
Perrie had previously teased her Insta followers with a sexy video just a day before the full video dropped just to stir the excitement to fever pitch:
> “We Still Pick Ourselves Apart” Little Mix Open Up On Insecurities & Being Shamed For Their Outfits
The #Mixers have of course lost ALL chill and have taken to Twitter just to let their feelings known!
