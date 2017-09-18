Little Mix & CNCO - 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)'

Little Mix & CNCO - 'Reggaetón Lento (Remix)' Official Music Video 03:09

That's it, we're getting on the next plane to Spain.

If by the end of watching Little Mix and CNCO's new music video for 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)' you aren't on your feet getting your 'bailemos' on, you're officially a robot.

The girls get seriously flirty with their Spanish fellas CNCO in the new video for the Vodafone Big Top 40 top 5 single.

Perrie had previously teased her Insta followers with a sexy video just a day before the full video dropped just to stir the excitement to fever pitch:

Reggaeton lento video dropping Monday at midnight! @cncomusic A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onSep 16, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

The #Mixers have of course lost ALL chill and have taken to Twitter just to let their feelings known!

Omg. Jesy and Jade's outfits in the #ReggaetonLento music video. <3 — Matt (@Yarrticus) September 18, 2017

If you haven't had enough Little Mix yet...you HAVE to see the ladies take on our accent challenge.