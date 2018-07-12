WATCH: Little Mix Tease 'Only You' Music Video With Secret Code

The Little Mix girls have teamed up with Cheat Codes to tease the new music video for 'Only You'. But only the most loyal fans could watch it, as a secret code was needed.

Little Mix recently dropped one hell of a banger, 'Only You', when they collaborated with American electronic trio, Cheat Codes.

A few weeks after the song was released on June 22, 2018, Little Mix started to tease the video using morse code, allowing their fans to work out a secret combination to access a teaser video.

We won't give away the code, because where would the fun be in that? But once you access it, you can check out a 27-second-long preview of the music video for 'Only You'.

The snippet shows one girl at a party, looking pretty lonely, until another girl arrives and the pair start to dance together. Many fans were supporting the video for having a pro-LGBT stance.

We'll just keep refreshing our browsers until the video drops. Okay, girls?