'Why You Tryna Kill My Vibe?': Perrie Isn't Impressed With Alex's Rihanna Performance

Slay Alex, Slay!

When it's a sunny day in the UK, you know you've got to make the most of it because these bad boys don't come around too often, especially in April!

Well Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain clearly know that all too well, so naturally they spent the majority of the recent sunny spell out in the garden having BBQs and chilling on sun lounfers by the pool.

> Little Mix Hit Out At Haters As They Tease New Lyrics From The Studio



They also enjoyed a little bit of music, with Alex particularly enjoying some chilled Rihanna vibes as the pair listened to 'Take A Bow', but Perrie wasn't too impressed with Alex's performance on his Instagram stories.

Dinner with Dessert A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) onFeb 27, 2018 at 8:15am PST

In the video, Alex can be seen miming to the lyrics 'You put on quite a show, very entertaining' (obviously a shout out to Little Mix's always awesome live shows), but Perrie shouts "Babe, stop it!" to Alex's amusement and the whole thing is incredible.

Couples eh!

Perrie is legit us on holiday with our bae when we just wanna soak up a bit of sun and they're busy messing around. Sorry babes, we're just too hot for your foolishness right now.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Little Mix News!

Whilst you're here, check out the moment we surprised Perrie with a Liverpool FC shirt last year...