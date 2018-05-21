Watch: Perrie Edwards Just Injured Herself In The Most Hilarious Way

Perrie has displayed the dangers of performing risky dance moves amongst garden furniture in this hilarious video, consider this a warning to all high kickers.

Perrie Edwards has been busy demonstrating exactly what not to do whilst sat in the mercy of a folding garden chair. The Little Mix star was attempting a high kick when the chair folded in and trapped her in its grasp - leaving her with this pretty nasty graze!

Perrie Edwards Just Revealed Her ‘Worst Life Decision’ On Instagram

Picture: Instagram

