Watch: Perrie Edwards Just Injured Herself In The Most Hilarious Way

21 May 2018, 13:07

Perrie has displayed the dangers of performing risky dance moves amongst garden furniture in this hilarious video, consider this a warning to all high kickers.

Perrie Edwards has been busy demonstrating exactly what not to do whilst sat in the mercy of a folding garden chair. The Little Mix star was attempting a high kick when the chair folded in and trapped her in its grasp - leaving her with this pretty nasty graze! 

Perrie Edwards Just Revealed Her ‘Worst Life Decision’ On Instagram

Picture: Instagram

 

