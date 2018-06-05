How Did Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Get Her Scar?

5 June 2018, 16:45

Perrie Edwards Scar Asset

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has been proudly displaying her stomach scar recently, but just how exactly did she get it in the first place?

The small scar is often visible in the outfits she performs in, and more recently in her holiday snaps, so just how exactly did she get it?

It turns out, when Perrie was a child, she had to have multiple operations on her oesophagus because it was too small and in order for her to eat properly, surgery was necessary. She has previously spoken about it being an insecurity of hers, so it's great to see her being more confident about it.

Perrie proudly showed off her scar during her recent trip to Mykonos, calling it 'beautiful' and posed for photographs with it clearly visible and people are praising her for spreading an important message about body positivity.

 

Mermaids have freckles and scars too... embrace them. I think they’re beaut!

A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onJun 1, 2018 at 8:55am PDT

 Many fans can even relate to the 'Touch' singer...

We're living for Perrie embracing her trademark freckles and owning her scar, almost as much as we're living for the gals being back in the studio recording LM5!

