Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Dislikes Press Attention On Zayn Malik Relationship

The 'DNA' singer says she feels like a "piece of meat" when the media comments on her appearance.

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards says she doesn't like the constant media attention around her relationship with One Direction's Zayn Malik and feels like "a piece of meat".

The 'Wings' singer, who has been dating the boy band heartthrob ever since they met on The X Factor at the end of 2011, says she would "rather not" have press attention focused on their romance and private life.

"I don't really like it," Perrie told The Metro this week. "I feel like a piece of meat.

"To be honest, I'd rather not have the attention," the girl band star admitted. "I don't think people should comment or gawp on who they think is hot.

"I don't think men should be like that, or even women," 'DNA' singer Perrie explained. "I'm a person not a lamb chop!"

The X Factor 2011 winner admits that the constant pressure of being photographed out and about has made her feel she always has to go out with make-up on.

"We've had to learn that when you go out looking like an absolute tramp and you see yourself the next day, you think, 'Do you know what, it's five minutes in the morning putting a bit of mascara on and a bit of foundation and it saves a lot of flak," Perrie added.

Check out a picture of Little Mix star Perrie Edwards showing off her new hair earlier this month below (Credit: Twitter):

Last month the UK girl band revealed plans to launch themselves in America over the coming months, and admitted they can't wait to introduce themselves to the US fans.

Little Mix are set to release 'Wings' as their debut US single with debut album 'DNA' following in the summer.

Watch a playlist of Little Mix's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]



