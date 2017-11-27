“I Nearly Had A Breakdown” Little Mix Reveal The Truth About The Pressures Of Life On Tour

27 November 2017, 12:18

Little Mix

It’s not easy being on a pop star’s schedule.

Little Mix are one of the world’s biggest girl bands but maintaining your spot at the top doesn’t come easy – the girls have revealed how tough it is being constantly on tour.

Jesy Nelson revealed that she almost had a “breakdown” after arriving home after months of constantly touring and having to pack a bag and hit the road again, explaining, “I was looking at all of my suitcases on my floor and burst out crying. I was like ‘I can't do this’.

“Literally I nearly had a breakdown like, ‘I need help. This is too much. I just want to be home’.” 

Jesy also admitted that the girls feel pressure not to have too much time off from working in case people “forget about you”, and this is something that is backed up by the director of their recent Glory Days documentary, Adam Goodall.

He told Billboard, “Often when bands put out bits of content, everything is wonderful and lovely and happy, and there are moments in this film where you’ll see the pressure of all of the hard work and the lack of sleep get to them.

“There are a couple moments – there’s a bit where Jade actually breaks down – that you’ll see for the first time that side of the girls, and I think fans are going to really enjoy that.”

Jesy also admitted this is the first time since she’s been in the limelight that she’s felt confident enough to post bikini pictures without feeling the need to retouch the images before putting them on social media.

She explained, “The other day I took a picture of myself in a bikini which I’ve never done before, and for the first time ever I didn’t want to retouch it. I thought ‘No, f**k it – this is me, and if you don’t like it, then sod you!’”

Fans have also been rallying around the girls, saying that they need a break in their hectic schedules in order to relax and not burn out.

They might be the biggest band around, but even Little Mix need a break sometimes – here’s hoping they will get a chance to chill over Xmas… they deserve it! 

