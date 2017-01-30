“She’s Perfect As She Is” Little Mix Fans Hit Back After Claims The Girls Were Photoshopped Thinner

30 January 2017, 12:58

Little Mix Touch video photoshop

Fans spotted the Photoshop in the band’s new ‘Touch’ video.

Anyone with eyes can see that Little Mix are four gorgeous ladies with bodies to die for – so it’s not surprising their video editors have come under fire from fans after people spotted that there appeared to be some Photoshopping in their new music video to make the girls look slimmer. 

"We Wear What We Want" - Leigh-Anne Claps Back At Critics Who Slut Shame Little Mix's Outfits

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the patterned walls behind Jesy Nelson in particular looked mysteriously warped: 

The fans were quick to hit back at the video editors for slimming down her figure unnecessarily: 

Jesy previously spoke out about loving her curves, telling The Sun, “We're happy to be how we are, and don't care if we put on a couple of pounds. I feel like curves are really in at the moment – I love that they're celebrated.

“If you can rock your body with confidence, and you're happy in your own skin, there's nothing sexier.”

PREACH, Jesy – we think you look incredible without any unnecessary Photoshop! 

Little Mix's Hair Transformations: 27 Of The 'Black Magic' Stars' Best Looks

Little Mix - 'Touch'

Official Music Video

03:26

Trending On Capital FM

Dua Lipa and Harry Styles Relationship

Dua Lipa Finally Speaks Out About Her 'Relationship' With Harry Styles...

Kylie Jenner and Tyga cosy up on holiday

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Little Mix V Festival At Hylands Park

"We Wear What We Want" - Leigh-Anne Claps Back At Critics Who Slut Shame Little Mix's Outfits
Perrie Edwards

Fans Are Worried That Perrie Edwards & Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Have Broken Up After These Photos
BRITS performers

Robbie Williams Will Join Little Mix & The 1975 To Perform At The BRIT Awards 2017!

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Little Mix - 'Touch' Video

Little Mix - 'Touch'

Little Mix BRIT Asset

The 15 Emotions All Mixers Feel When Finding Out Little Mix Are Nominated For A BRIT... As Told By Little Mix

BRITs 2017

BRIT Awards 2017 Best British Single Nominees

Check Out Who's Nominated For Best British Single With Capital At The BRIT Awards 2017!

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There
Jake Roche Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson & Jake Roche's Wedding: The Couple's Love Story So Far...

Rixton