Your Girls Are BACK! Little Mix Will Be Bringing Their Magic Touch To The #CapitalSTB!

You guys asked, we delivered!

If there’s one name that’s cropped up about a million times in our Twitter mentions, it’s Little Mix… and we listened to you guys – the girls are coming to the #CapitalSTB!

Anyone that’s seen Perrie, Jesy, Jade and Leigh-Anne perform live knows this fierce foursome can SERIOUSLY control an 80,000-strong crowd at Wembley – and you guys were tweeting in your thousands asking us whether they would be performing again this year.

Fresh off the success of their recent hits, including ‘No More Sad Songs’ featuring Machine Gun Kelly, Little Mix are going to be bringing their sass and energy to Capital’s Summertime Ball with Vodafone in just a few weeks time!

You’re going to want to be at Wembley Stadium on 10th June – so you’d better make sure you’re first in line for tickets! Tickets go on sale Thursday (May 11th) at 8am, and if you’ve signed up as a Capital VIP, you’ll be receiving your pre-sale link tonight. Capital VIPs and Vodafone customers will have exclusive pre-sale access from 8am on Wednesday to get your hands on tickets!

Keep it Capital Breakfast tomorrow morning from 7am as we add more HUGE names to the UK’s BIGGEST Summer party, get downloading the app if you haven’t already – the #CapitalSTB is going to get EVEN bigger!