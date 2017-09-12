Perrie Edwards Breaks Her Silence & Reveals Her True Feelings About That Long Distance Relationship

The couple are now living hundreds of miles apart.

After many sources reported that Perrie and her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain had split last week, the couple were spotted going for a cheeky Nando's in Alex's new home of Liverpool.

That sent a loud and clear message that the pair were 100% still together despite living in opposite ends of the country from one another.

Now, in a chat with The Mirror, Pez has opened up about her true thoughts on being able to maintain a long distance relationship and exactly what she makes of his decision to join his new team

On being able to maintain a long distance relationship, Perrie revealed, "I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different – but that's not a problem."

Sounding supremely confident that she and Alex are a winning pair, Perrie added, "We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud."

Aww talk about a couple of love birds!

Perrie reportedly also claimed that she was 'ready for lots of two hour train journeys to see him'.

The Little Mix star had previously come under fire from angry football fans who flooded her Instagram with snake emojis as they were angry Alex opted to head to Liverpool rather than remain at Arsenal.

With Alex now settled in Liverpool and Perrie set to head out on tour with Little Mix, we're sure these two will make plenty of time for each other at every opportunity they get.

