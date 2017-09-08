Reports Are Claiming 'Little Mix Fans' Think Perrie & Alex Have Split & It Just Needs To Stop

We just can't find any evidence at all!

Reports have emerged about Little Mix fans being convinced that Perrie Edwards and boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain have split following the footballers move to Liverpool, but we can't understand where they've come from.

A quick search on social media fails to reveal any worried fans being convinced that the pair are over and we're not sure where any of this is coming from.

> Fans Rush To Defend Perrie Edwards After Haters Fill Her Instagram Comments With Snake Emojis

A lack of selfies and loved up social media posts in recent days are being used as evidence of the couple parting ways, but with everything the pair have been up to over the last few weeks, that's not cutting it with us.

Beach dinner @perrieedwards A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) onJun 22, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Alex recently transferred from Arsenal to Liverpool, so his days have been pretty jam packed. Adding in the fact that he's been away in Malta on international duty with England, when would he have time to be sharing selfies with Pez?

In fact, when we gave Perrie a personalised Liverpool shirt at Fusion Festival recently, Alex liked a tweet including the video on Twitter - that doesn't scream break up to us!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gets Surprised With A Liverpool FC Shirt 00:50

To add more fuel to the 'they're not over' party, Little Mix liked a fan's drawing of Perrie and Alex on Twitter, so where are all these rumours coming from?

I drew you Perrie pic.twitter.com/n2FBvFHQUB — gwen (@leighluves) September 7, 2017

The pair have such an intense work load which takes them all over the world, so it's understandable they're not all over each others social media accounts every single day.

When they do get to spend quality time together, they always look super loved up and we've got a feeling they'll be together for a while yet!

Here are some of our favourite Perrie & Alex pics to remind everyone what an awesome couple they are...

@perrieedwards A post shared by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (@alexoxchamberlain) onJun 15, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

What a night! A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onFeb 23, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

Apologies for this extra af, cheese on toast post.... But shit I miss him toooo much! @alexoxchamberlain A post shared by Perrie Edwards (@perrieedwards) onMar 19, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

We all know that the first thing that happens when a couple splits up in 2017 is that they unfollow each other on social media and delete all traces of each other from their accounts.

Until that happens, we're just not buying it.

Whilst you're here, check out Little Mix's hilarious accent challenge when they joined us recently...

Little Mix Take On The Accent Challenge At Fusion Festival 2017 01:58

Download the Capital app now to keep up to date with all the latest Little Mix news - you can even listen to the ladies' latest tracks too!